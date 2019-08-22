Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wittig. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

WITTIG: Donald Oscar May 29, 1938 - August 4, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of Donald "Don" Wittig of Watson, SK, announces his sudden and unexpected death at Winnipeg, MB, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was 81 years of age. Don, the second son of Eric and Emily (nee Grolla) Wittig, was born on May 29, 1938, in Watson. He attended Green Meadow School for his grades one to 10 education, and Watson Public School for grade 11. Don's dad needed help on the farm so in 1956, at the age of 18, Don's farming career began. In 1960, he took a six-week carpentry course at Kelsey in Saskatoon, SK. On August 19, 1961, Don married Betty Joy Olson, daughter of John and Lillie Olson of Lang, SK. They lived in Quill Lake the first year of their marriage while Betty taught Home Economics at Quill Lake High School. In the fall of 1962, Don and Betty moved back to the family farm, where Don built their new house. Don and Betty's union was blessed with four daughters: Shauna Lee, Lori Jo, Deanna Lynn, and Tracy Dawn. In 1966, Don decided to build a seed plant to clean his own grain and some for local farmers. He became authorized to grow and clean pedigree seed in 1970. Don continued to put his carpentry skills to work and built a house for his parents in 1968. The farming operation continued to grow and, in 1983, Shauna and husband Kevin Otsig joined the operation. Don dedicated many years to the following organizations: Trinity United Church Board, Canadian Seed Growers Association, Spalding Conservation & Development, Watson Lions Club, Farmers' Union, Watson Co-op Board, and the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool Committee. Don and Betty took numerous winter holidays to various destinations over the years and, in 2001, started spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona. Don retired from farming in 2007 and moved to Watson in 2008, where they built a new home. In retirement, Don enjoyed gardening, collecting antique tractors, family camping and fishing trips, travelling with Heartland Good Sam Club - anything that involved socializing, and most of all spending time with family. "We'll never say goodbye." Don will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of almost 58 years, Betty (nee Olson) Wittig; their four daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren: Shauna (Kevin) Otsig and family, Aaron (Jackie) Otsig and daughter Grace, Krista (Jason) Doering and children Jaxon and Jett, and Ashley (Rance) Anderson and children Chase and Lily; Lori (Andrew) Ochitwa and family, Craig (Kristin) Ochitwa and children Brielle and Lincoln, and Teandra (Justin) Friesen and children Charlie, Benjamin, William and Madison; Deanna (Gerry) Miskolczi and family, Garret (Carissa) Miskolczi and daughter Brynn, Jessica (Graeme) Currie and daughter Adley, and Blair (Kelly) Miskolczi and son Eli; and Tracy (Corey) Thiemann and family, Cody, Telia, and Austin; two brothers and two sisters: Fred (Ollie) Wittig, Roberta (Ray) Kreitz, Alice (Earl) Mennie, and Clarence (Gloria) Wittig; brothers-in-law: Edwin Olson, and George (Kathy) Olson; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Emilie (nee Grolla) Wittig (1983); father, Eric Wittig (1998); mother-in-law, Lillie Olson (1997); father-in-law, John Olson (1959); sister-in-law, Frances Olson (2011); and by two nephews: Todd Kreitz (2013), and Vern Wittig (2014). The Celebration of Don's life was held at the Watson Civic Centre, Watson, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Brenda Curtis. Scripture readers were Ashley Anderson and Telia Thiemann. The memorial table attendants were Lynne Slipetz and Shirley Rath. Music ministry was led by Lorna Mansell. Pallbearers were Aaron Otsig, Craig Ochitwa, Garret Miskolczi, Cody Thiemann, Blair Miskolczi, Austin Thiemann, and Krista Doering. Interment followed at the Watson Public Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation (#26 - 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9) or Trinity United Church (113 2nd Street N.E., Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, SK. (306-682-4114)





Donald Oscar May 29, 1938 - August 4, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of Donald "Don" Wittig of Watson, SK, announces his sudden and unexpected death at Winnipeg, MB, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was 81 years of age. Don, the second son of Eric and Emily (nee Grolla) Wittig, was born on May 29, 1938, in Watson. He attended Green Meadow School for his grades one to 10 education, and Watson Public School for grade 11. Don's dad needed help on the farm so in 1956, at the age of 18, Don's farming career began. In 1960, he took a six-week carpentry course at Kelsey in Saskatoon, SK. On August 19, 1961, Don married Betty Joy Olson, daughter of John and Lillie Olson of Lang, SK. They lived in Quill Lake the first year of their marriage while Betty taught Home Economics at Quill Lake High School. In the fall of 1962, Don and Betty moved back to the family farm, where Don built their new house. Don and Betty's union was blessed with four daughters: Shauna Lee, Lori Jo, Deanna Lynn, and Tracy Dawn. In 1966, Don decided to build a seed plant to clean his own grain and some for local farmers. He became authorized to grow and clean pedigree seed in 1970. Don continued to put his carpentry skills to work and built a house for his parents in 1968. The farming operation continued to grow and, in 1983, Shauna and husband Kevin Otsig joined the operation. Don dedicated many years to the following organizations: Trinity United Church Board, Canadian Seed Growers Association, Spalding Conservation & Development, Watson Lions Club, Farmers' Union, Watson Co-op Board, and the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool Committee. Don and Betty took numerous winter holidays to various destinations over the years and, in 2001, started spending the winters in Yuma, Arizona. Don retired from farming in 2007 and moved to Watson in 2008, where they built a new home. In retirement, Don enjoyed gardening, collecting antique tractors, family camping and fishing trips, travelling with Heartland Good Sam Club - anything that involved socializing, and most of all spending time with family. "We'll never say goodbye." Don will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of almost 58 years, Betty (nee Olson) Wittig; their four daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren: Shauna (Kevin) Otsig and family, Aaron (Jackie) Otsig and daughter Grace, Krista (Jason) Doering and children Jaxon and Jett, and Ashley (Rance) Anderson and children Chase and Lily; Lori (Andrew) Ochitwa and family, Craig (Kristin) Ochitwa and children Brielle and Lincoln, and Teandra (Justin) Friesen and children Charlie, Benjamin, William and Madison; Deanna (Gerry) Miskolczi and family, Garret (Carissa) Miskolczi and daughter Brynn, Jessica (Graeme) Currie and daughter Adley, and Blair (Kelly) Miskolczi and son Eli; and Tracy (Corey) Thiemann and family, Cody, Telia, and Austin; two brothers and two sisters: Fred (Ollie) Wittig, Roberta (Ray) Kreitz, Alice (Earl) Mennie, and Clarence (Gloria) Wittig; brothers-in-law: Edwin Olson, and George (Kathy) Olson; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Emilie (nee Grolla) Wittig (1983); father, Eric Wittig (1998); mother-in-law, Lillie Olson (1997); father-in-law, John Olson (1959); sister-in-law, Frances Olson (2011); and by two nephews: Todd Kreitz (2013), and Vern Wittig (2014). The Celebration of Don's life was held at the Watson Civic Centre, Watson, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Brenda Curtis. Scripture readers were Ashley Anderson and Telia Thiemann. The memorial table attendants were Lynne Slipetz and Shirley Rath. Music ministry was led by Lorna Mansell. Pallbearers were Aaron Otsig, Craig Ochitwa, Garret Miskolczi, Cody Thiemann, Blair Miskolczi, Austin Thiemann, and Krista Doering. Interment followed at the Watson Public Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Heart & Stroke Foundation (#26 - 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9) or Trinity United Church (113 2nd Street N.E., Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close