Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Freistadt. View Sign

FREISTADT : Donna Janet June 30, 1932 - March 28, 2019 Mom was born in Saskatoon June 30, 1932 to Henry and Anne (nee Lambert) Billesberger. She attended a number of schools in her younger years as the family moved around. She attended her grade 11-12 years at the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, SK. After graduation she went to Normal School where she got her teaching certificate. She accepted a position at High Gate School and lived with Roman and Margaret Engele. Mom met Dad at the Engele's and they were married on August 17, 1954. We lived in Humboldt until 1966 when we moved to Bruno with Dad's job. In 1971 we moved to Wilkie where Mom started working at St. George's School until 1979 when they moved back to Humboldt. Mom became the secretary at St. Augustine School until her retirement in 1991. Mom and Dad enjoyed their retirement years, fishing and camping with the grandchildren. They loved travelling and made many casino trips with Uncle Bert and Aunt Blanche until Dad's health no longer allowed it. Mom loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Mom and Dad belonged to the Ursuline Associates where they volunteered their time. Mom was a kind-hearted soul who loved life and her family and extended family. She welcomed the additions to her family with open arms and warm hugs. Mom was a widow for four years and missed Dad very much. Mom is survived by her children Tim; Darby (Lorrayne); Cyndi (Jeff); and Kurt (Diana); grandchildren Richard (Dana), Sean (Kathryn Greenshields), Kristin, Terrence (Alycia Regier), Emma Lee (Josh Enns) and Ethan; great-grandchildren Robert and Tessa; sisters Betty Resener and Sr. Yvonne Billesberger OSU; brothers Jerry (Kathy) and Dan (Kathy); sister-in-law Darlene Eastman; brothers-in-law Jim (Doris) Freistadt, Bert Freistadt, Cliff (Joy) Roles; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her husband Ray Freistadt in 2015; parents Henry and Anne (nee Lambert) Billesberger; parents-in-law Nick and Elizabeth (nee Schikowsky) Freistadt; brother Lambert Billesberger; sisters-in-law Shirley Roles, Patsy Kocourek, Blanche Freistadt, Jeanne Billesberger; and brothers-in-law Ron Resener and Roger Eastman. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Abbot Peter Novecosky, OSB. Others taking part were: Terrence Cunanan, crossbearer; Darby Freistadt and Cheryl Vickaryous, scripture readers; Bert Freistadt, intentions; Richard Freistadt and Sean Freistadt, giftbearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Dolores Hinz and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; Kurt Freistadt, eulogist; Emma Lee Freistadt, urnbearer; Karen Fleischhacker, Memorial Table Attendant. An Honor Guard was formed by members of the Ursuline Sisters and Associates. Honorary Pallbearers were grandchildren and significant others. Interment followed at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to the 101 - 440 2nd Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2C3 or Parkinsons Canada - Saskatchewan 2103 Airport Dr #110B, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6W2. Thank You to Trinity Manor for their care, Palliative Care and Dr. Ahmed and his medical team. Arrangements are entrusted to Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





: Donna Janet June 30, 1932 - March 28, 2019 Mom was born in Saskatoon June 30, 1932 to Henry and Anne (nee Lambert) Billesberger. She attended a number of schools in her younger years as the family moved around. She attended her grade 11-12 years at the Ursuline Academy in Bruno, SK. After graduation she went to Normal School where she got her teaching certificate. She accepted a position at High Gate School and lived with Roman and Margaret Engele. Mom met Dad at the Engele's and they were married on August 17, 1954. We lived in Humboldt until 1966 when we moved to Bruno with Dad's job. In 1971 we moved to Wilkie where Mom started working at St. George's School until 1979 when they moved back to Humboldt. Mom became the secretary at St. Augustine School until her retirement in 1991. Mom and Dad enjoyed their retirement years, fishing and camping with the grandchildren. They loved travelling and made many casino trips with Uncle Bert and Aunt Blanche until Dad's health no longer allowed it. Mom loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Mom and Dad belonged to the Ursuline Associates where they volunteered their time. Mom was a kind-hearted soul who loved life and her family and extended family. She welcomed the additions to her family with open arms and warm hugs. Mom was a widow for four years and missed Dad very much. Mom is survived by her children Tim; Darby (Lorrayne); Cyndi (Jeff); and Kurt (Diana); grandchildren Richard (Dana), Sean (Kathryn Greenshields), Kristin, Terrence (Alycia Regier), Emma Lee (Josh Enns) and Ethan; great-grandchildren Robert and Tessa; sisters Betty Resener and Sr. Yvonne Billesberger OSU; brothers Jerry (Kathy) and Dan (Kathy); sister-in-law Darlene Eastman; brothers-in-law Jim (Doris) Freistadt, Bert Freistadt, Cliff (Joy) Roles; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her husband Ray Freistadt in 2015; parents Henry and Anne (nee Lambert) Billesberger; parents-in-law Nick and Elizabeth (nee Schikowsky) Freistadt; brother Lambert Billesberger; sisters-in-law Shirley Roles, Patsy Kocourek, Blanche Freistadt, Jeanne Billesberger; and brothers-in-law Ron Resener and Roger Eastman. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Abbot Peter Novecosky, OSB. Others taking part were: Terrence Cunanan, crossbearer; Darby Freistadt and Cheryl Vickaryous, scripture readers; Bert Freistadt, intentions; Richard Freistadt and Sean Freistadt, giftbearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Dolores Hinz and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; Kurt Freistadt, eulogist; Emma Lee Freistadt, urnbearer; Karen Fleischhacker, Memorial Table Attendant. An Honor Guard was formed by members of the Ursuline Sisters and Associates. Honorary Pallbearers were grandchildren and significant others. Interment followed at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to the 101 - 440 2nd Ave N, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2C3 or Parkinsons Canada - Saskatchewan 2103 Airport Dr #110B, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6W2. Thank You to Trinity Manor for their care, Palliative Care and Dr. Ahmed and his medical team. Arrangements are entrusted to Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel

627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.