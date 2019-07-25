Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Gerspacher. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

GERSPACHER: Dorothy May 31, 1925 - July 15, 2019 Dorothy (nee Lachmuth) Gerspacher of Watson, Sask., passed away at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson, Sask., on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 94 years of age. Dorothy was born on May 31, 1925, to Henry and Theresa (nee Doepker) Lachmuth. She grew up on their family farm just south of Annaheim with eight older siblings, one younger brother and a special niece. She attended Annaheim School and completed Grade 8. On October 22, 1946, Dorothy married Herman Gerspacher and joined her groom on his father Emil's homestead northeast of St. Gregor. This was a huge adjustment for all as she was the first female living there since Herman's mother Mary died in 1932. Herman and Dorothy raised their family of six sons and five daughters on their farm. Dorothy always had a huge garden and cooked many wonderful meals for the family and any visitors who happened by the farm. She supplied the family with delicious bread, buns, pies, and other treats. At a young age, Dorothy learned to sew, using her skills to make clothing and later creating quilts, toys, and crafts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A great supporter of her community, Dorothy was an active member of St. Gregory Parish and Catholic Women's League, and later the Humboldt CWL. Dorothy and Herman moved to a condo in Humboldt in 1998. While there, they enjoyed socializing with neighbours, bowling and cards at the New Horizon's Club. Herman passed away in 2004, and Dorothy continued to reside in the same condo until 2014 when she moved to Caleb Manor. She enjoyed the community there until her health declined in early 2017. The compassionate staff at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson cared for her until her passing on July 15, 2019. Through all the changes and challenges in her life, Dorothy showed acceptance with faith, grace and positivity. She was blessed with a sharp mind to the very end and was interested in all people. Her huge extended family was the centre of her life. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her 11 children and their families: Kenneth (Barbara) and children Andrea (Kirk) Burseth, Brett; Shaun (Stephanie Andersen), Kaydie and Austin Andersen; Sheena; Leonard (Carol) and sons Sheldon (Vanessa); Colin (Lisa); Louise (Ivan/Tim) Kowalski and children Mary-Lou (Allan) Saccary, Erica and Leo; Kathy (Glen) Hauser, Anastasia and Baron; Keith (Cheryl), Jacob, Abigail, Lily, Xander; Lloyd (Joan) and children Jason (Bonnie), Faith, Rylan; Bryce (Mandy); Lisa (James) Ross, Eva; Melvin (Kristina) and children Sarah (Ryan) Gallagher, Ethan and Owen; Matthew; Walter (Debbie) and daughter Melissa (Rob) Briscoe, Grayson, Evalena; Eugene (Lee Ann) and daughters Lindsay (Brendon) MacAuley, Makenna, Sadie, Talia; Chelsie (Jordon) Leavitt, Alexis, Haelyn; Ramona (Kevin) Reinelt and children Nicole (Rob) Davenport, Arthur; Jeremy (Rica Zara); Donna (Maurice) Moellenbeck and children Wendy (Kevin) Therens, Charlotte; Ryan (Ashley) Maelle, Emmitt; Heather (Devlin Panko); Michael (Lindsay), Lincoln, Avery; Hannah; Carol (Lyle) Brons and children Janelle (Dee) Glessman; Dustin (Katelyn Maurer), Eric; Annette Grieman Kocins (Maris Kocins), Thea and Celina Grieman. Dorothy is survived by one sister-in-law Iris Lachmuth of Kamloops, B.C. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Herman Gerspacher, son-in-law Keith Grieman (2016), grandchildren Christa Gerspacher (1982), and Dayna Brons (2018), great-grandson Johnathan Kowalski (2008), parents Henry and Theresa (nee Doepker) Lachmuth, siblings and their spouses, as well as her husband's immediate family and their spouses. A Prayer Service was held at St. Gregory R.C. Church, St. Gregor, SK, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., presided by Fr. Anthony Atter. Scripture readers were Wendy Therens and Hannah Moellenbeck and music was provided by Mary-Lou Saccary. A eulogy was delivered by Mary-Lou Saccary and Sheldon Gerspacher. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Gregory R.C. Church, St. Gregor, SK, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter and concelebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah and Fr. Francis Appiah-Kubi. Others taking part were Ramona Reinelt, crossbearer; Ivan (Tim) and Louise Kowalski, altar servers; Lisa Ross and Janelle Glessman, scripture readers; Sheena Gerspacher, Chelsie Leavitt, Heather Moellenbeck, and Celina Grieman, intentions; Kathy Hauser, Lindsay MacAuley, and Thea Grieman, giftbearers; Melvin Gerspacher, Eucharistic minister; Erica Saccary, Anastasia Hauser, Leo Saccary and Andrea Burseth, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by Anna Marie Moellenbeck and John Brinkmeier. Active Pall bearers were Sheldon Gerspacher, Colin Gerspacher, Jason Gerspacher, Bryce Gerspacher, Shaun Gerspacher, Matthew Gerspacher, Eric Brons and Ryan Moellenbeck. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Dorothy's life." Interment followed at St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed either to the St. Gregory Cemetery Fund, (P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0), or to the Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc., (P. O. Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





