NEUBAUER; Dorothy May Jan 11, 1935 - Jan 11, 2020 Dorothy was an amazing woman who will be remembered and greatly missed by so many, especially: her daughter Shelley and son-in-law Pat Finney; her grandchild Sarah and husband Mitchell Indzeoski; her grandchild Angelica and mentor and friend Susan Dunne; her brother Gordon and sister-in-law Ruth Wrennick; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her mother and father, Jean and Louis Wrennick; her second husband, Vince Frederick; sisters, Mary Olson and Ruth Janzen; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Gus Long; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Sally Neubauer; brother-in-law Pete Janzen; nephews: Don Grosh, Robert Janzen, John Neubauer, Richard Neubauer and Allan Soanes; and nieces, Shirley Neubauer and Donalda Labossiere. Dorothy was born on January 11, 1935 in Melfort, Saskatchewan and she grew to be a very proud, independent, strong, dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and employee. She was always available and ready to help whenever someone needed a hand. Dorothy worked hard with diligence and pride from a young age. At 14, Dorothy was waitressing and cleaning in private homes and office buildings. Later she owned and ran the canteen at both the Humboldt Rink and Waldsea Lake, while managing the bar at the Pioneer Hotel. Dorothy met the love of her life, Leonard in 1955, and in 1957, she gave birth to their one and only precious daughter, Shelley. They then moved to their forever home settled down in Humboldt in 1960, where they lived until Leonard's passing. In 1988, Dorothy and Leonard welcomed their new son-in-law, Pat, into their family with open and loving arms. Once Leonard passed away in 2000, Dorothy lived with Pat and Shelley and the kids until 3 months ago when she began to require professional care. In 1990, Dorothy and Len were overjoyed at the birth of their first granddaughter, Sarah and in 1993, they were beyond thrilled to welcome their second and final granddaughter, Angelica. In 2018, Dorothy joyfully welcomed her new son-in-law, Mitch to her family. Dorothy passed away, peacefully and in comfort, on her 85th birthday. A Prayer Service was held for Dorothy on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel; the Funeral Mass was held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, both in Humboldt, SK. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK, and the memorial luncheon was held in the Pioneer Hotel, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to Special Olympics Saskatchewan, (c/o The George Reed Centre, 1121 Winnipeg Street, Regina, SK, S4R 1J5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





