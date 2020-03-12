Duane David Baran

Duane David Baran Feb. 17, 1963 - March 9, 2010 10 Years Ago We did not know that morning The sorrow this day would bring The bitter grief, the shock severe To have to part with one so dear Only those who have lost a son, will know You died as you lived everyone's friend To a beautiful life comes a sudden end But in our hearts you're always there We love you, we miss you. Love; Mom, Noel, Carol, Maureen and Families.
Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
