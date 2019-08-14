Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Raab. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

RAAB: Edith Josephine Dec 12, 1942 - Aug 2, 2019 It is with great sadness in their hearts that the family of Edith Josephine Raab announce her passing on August 2, 2019, at the age of 76, in Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Edith was born on December 12, 1942, in Humboldt and she was raised on the family farm in St. Gregor. Eventually, Edith moved to Alberta and raised her three children there, later returning to Saskatchewan where she lived for 13 years. Edith will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her two daughters and one son: Roxanne (Gordon), Nadine, and Aaron (Mindy); her grandchildren: Chantel, Justin, Lindsay, Jayte, Krista, Kylie, Masson and Cole; her sisters, Leona, Doris, Verna, and Leila, and by her numerous nieces and nephews. Edith was welcomed into heaven by her family that loved her and surely they were waiting there for her at heaven's gates: her parents, Hilda and John Raab; her sister, Karen; her two nephews, Brent and Chad; and her great-granddaughter, Janaya. Edith, your wit, your humour, your smile and your beautiful nature will be forever remembered and sadly missed by those that loved you. May you rest in peace in the arms of the Lord. A Funeral Service was held for Edith at St. Gregory R.C. Church, St. Gregor, Sask., on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. The celebrant for the funeral service was Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Masson Hnatiuk, crossbearer, and Suzanne Taphorn, music ministry. Tracey Bergermann delivered the eulogy. Aaron Hnatiuk, Lee Bergermann, Lester Raab, Christie Thompson, Tracey Bergermann, and Peter Zopf, were active pallbearers and honorary pallbearers were: "All those who shared in Edith's life." Interment followed at St. Gregory's R.C. Cemetery in St. Gregor, Sask. The family would especially like to thank Maria, of Maria's Care Home in Humboldt, Sask., for her exceptional care and the love that she showed to Edith over the past few years. In addition, the kindness shown to Edith by Maria's son, Alex, was greatly appreciated. She was treated like she was one of your family and Edith loved you both very much. A special thanks is also extended to all the Nurses that attended to Edith in her final stage of life. The family will always remember your efforts to keep her comfortable, your compassion, and your kind words throughout her last days. Sincere gratitude is also extended by the family to Dr. Moola for his exceptional care for Edith, "You have been with us through a lot and we will be forever thankful". Memorial donations may be directed either to St. Gregory's R.C. Church Fund or to the St. Gregory's R.C. Church Cemetery Fund, (both c/o P.O. Box 51, St. Gregor, SK, S0K 3X0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





