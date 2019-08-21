Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Pfeil. View Sign In Memoriam

PFEIL: In Loving Memory of Elizabeth March 24, 1927 - August 26, 2018 An Angel By an Unknown Author An angel lived among us, A gift from God above. She showered us with kindness And shared with us her love. She cherished every moment With the man who was her life; Walking hand in hand together, Facing life with all its strife. She loved her children dearly, Each one a different way, Nestled close within her heart, Though, now, she's far away. She's gone to live with Jesus, But, she's here with us, today, Smiling down on every one of us, And telling us she's O.K.





