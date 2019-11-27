Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Poelking. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

POELKING ; Elizabeth Josephine March 10, 1943 - Nov 12, 2019 The death of Mrs. Elizabeth Poelking (nee Niekamp) of Humboldt, SK, and formerly of Englefeld, SK, occurred at Humboldt District Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was 76 years of age. Elizabeth (Elsie) grew up on a farm outside Annaheim, SK, with fifteen brothers and sisters. She was close with her siblings and greatly enjoyed talking and visiting with them. Elizabeth married Joseph Poelking and moved to the family farm outside of Englefeld in 1962. She deeply loved, and was deeply loved by, her husband and family, and she was a close friend to her neighbours and many in the community. She loved living on the farm and enjoyed nature, although she preferred nature stay out of her garden! Elizabeth moved to Humboldt in 2012 and easily made new friends. She will be remembered for her generous, kind spirit as well as her quick sense of humour. Many of us will remember her wonderful cooking; nothing pleased Elsie more than cooking for a large family gathering ensuring everyone had seconds and thirds. And everyone gratefully obliged. Elizabeth will also be remembered for her optimistic, uncomplaining attitude. Heartfelt thanks to all those who helped our mother in her later years, especially Martin, Dora and Clifford Kiefer, and neighbours, Alvin and Sophie Irlbeck. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons: Steven Poelking (Janneke van der Zee) and children, Edric, Tineke and Markus; and Leslie Poelking (Nancy Yakimoski) and children, Roman and Sabine; and her sisters and brothers: Dora (Martin) Kiefer, Marie (Ed) Meckelborg, Helen Plag, Aggy (Iggy) Meckelborg, Rita Niekamp, Angela (David) Fetter, Leo Niekamp, Francie (Gord) Walcott, Walter (Marla) Niekamp, Ron (Jan) Niekamp, Yvonne Niekamp, Ralph Niekamp, Daryl (Deb) Niekamp, step-sister, Lynn (Leo) Frank, step-brothers Ron (Chris) Buhs, Ray (Lavina) Buhs, and brother-in-law Frank (Frankie) Poelking. Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Poelking, her granddaughter, Anke Rixt Poelking (at birth), her father Joseph, her mother Bernadine (nee Nienaber), her brothers Herman and Allan Niekamp, step-mother Isabelle (nee Buhs), and step-sister, Rosella (Martin) Vidak (nee Buhs). The Funeral Mass for Elizabeth was offered on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Rev. Prosper Abotsi and Rev. Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Cliff Kiefer, crossbearer; Tineke Poelking and Roman Poelking, scripture readers; Agnes Meckelborg, intentions; Dora Kiefer and Yvonne Niekamp, giftbearers. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by organist, Dolores Hinz; and Leslie Poelking, urnbearer. A funeral luncheon followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Church Hall. Interment will follow at a later date in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Cemetery, Englefeld, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Canadian Diabetes Association, (#104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





; Elizabeth Josephine March 10, 1943 - Nov 12, 2019 The death of Mrs. Elizabeth Poelking (nee Niekamp) of Humboldt, SK, and formerly of Englefeld, SK, occurred at Humboldt District Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was 76 years of age. Elizabeth (Elsie) grew up on a farm outside Annaheim, SK, with fifteen brothers and sisters. She was close with her siblings and greatly enjoyed talking and visiting with them. Elizabeth married Joseph Poelking and moved to the family farm outside of Englefeld in 1962. She deeply loved, and was deeply loved by, her husband and family, and she was a close friend to her neighbours and many in the community. She loved living on the farm and enjoyed nature, although she preferred nature stay out of her garden! Elizabeth moved to Humboldt in 2012 and easily made new friends. She will be remembered for her generous, kind spirit as well as her quick sense of humour. Many of us will remember her wonderful cooking; nothing pleased Elsie more than cooking for a large family gathering ensuring everyone had seconds and thirds. And everyone gratefully obliged. Elizabeth will also be remembered for her optimistic, uncomplaining attitude. Heartfelt thanks to all those who helped our mother in her later years, especially Martin, Dora and Clifford Kiefer, and neighbours, Alvin and Sophie Irlbeck. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons: Steven Poelking (Janneke van der Zee) and children, Edric, Tineke and Markus; and Leslie Poelking (Nancy Yakimoski) and children, Roman and Sabine; and her sisters and brothers: Dora (Martin) Kiefer, Marie (Ed) Meckelborg, Helen Plag, Aggy (Iggy) Meckelborg, Rita Niekamp, Angela (David) Fetter, Leo Niekamp, Francie (Gord) Walcott, Walter (Marla) Niekamp, Ron (Jan) Niekamp, Yvonne Niekamp, Ralph Niekamp, Daryl (Deb) Niekamp, step-sister, Lynn (Leo) Frank, step-brothers Ron (Chris) Buhs, Ray (Lavina) Buhs, and brother-in-law Frank (Frankie) Poelking. Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Poelking, her granddaughter, Anke Rixt Poelking (at birth), her father Joseph, her mother Bernadine (nee Nienaber), her brothers Herman and Allan Niekamp, step-mother Isabelle (nee Buhs), and step-sister, Rosella (Martin) Vidak (nee Buhs). The Funeral Mass for Elizabeth was offered on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 am at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Rev. Prosper Abotsi and Rev. Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Cliff Kiefer, crossbearer; Tineke Poelking and Roman Poelking, scripture readers; Agnes Meckelborg, intentions; Dora Kiefer and Yvonne Niekamp, giftbearers. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by organist, Dolores Hinz; and Leslie Poelking, urnbearer. A funeral luncheon followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Church Hall. Interment will follow at a later date in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Cemetery, Englefeld, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Canadian Diabetes Association, (#104-2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close