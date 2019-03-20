KLIMOSKO : Emily 24/06/1928 - 13/03/2019 Emily Klimosko 90 years of Humboldt, SK, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Central Parkland Lodge in Lanigan, SK. She is survived by her sister Mary Kitzul and her children Grace (Derek) Ruhnke, Barry (Elaine) Klimosko, Don (Jan) Klimosko, Lorrie (Ged) Devlin, Susan (Hugh) Harradence, Pam (Gary) Vidalin and grandchildren Nash, Shea, Morgan, Kaitlin, Taylor, Celia, Adam, Quinn & Kane, great-grandchildren Charlee & Sterling. She was predeceased by her husband George, seven brothers and two sisters. A funeral mass will be held at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humboldt District Hospital in Emily's memory would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME Humboldt 306-682-1622.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019