Emma Jan. 20, 1926 - Aug. 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Emma Lang. Emma is lovingly remembered by her children, Charlotte, Brian (Carol), Wayne (Cheryl), Dianne Smith (Dale), and Barry (Denise); by her grandchildren, Jill Jadeske (Chris), Brianne and Erin Lang; Justin, Sean, and Christopher Lang; Melanie Flottemesch (Brian) , Heather Smith (Riley Boyko), and Jennifer Boyko (Robin); Cody (Carmen Victor) and Josh Lang (Jillanne); and by her great grandchildren Anna, Meghan and Connor Jadeske; Hayden and Austin Flottemesch; Layne Smith-Boyko; Ava Boyko; Rio and Sacha Victor, and Gunnar Lang. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, after 46 years of marriage, as well as her parents, three brothers, and many of her Poppel, Fleischhacker and Lang relations. Raised in the Pilger area where she attained a Grade 8 education, Emma married Carl in 1947 and moved to Fulda, then Humboldt, later to Wynyard and finally back to Humboldt to retire. During her married life she enjoyed curling as well as activities through the Town Hall, the Legion and the Catholic Women's League, she worked in clerical positions in Humboldt and Wynyard, and she travelled in Canada, Europe and the United States. Emma had a strong work ethic even into retirement, always active with her gardening, needlework, the Jumble, Cryptoquips, Facebook, computer games, email, and online banking. She took a keen interest in her daily newspaper, global news and her television favourites: The Young and the Restless, Wheel of Fortune and curling. Many hours were spent, often into early morning, at her favourite pastime, playing cards with anyone who would join her, especially those who presented a challenge. Emma was a fighter for any cause she found worthwhile and her strong determination was evident to the end as she battled health issues during her last years. Her get togethers with the Fleischhackers and Poppels were special occasions to her. Emma's relatives were always there for her during her 26 years as a widow; their kindness will forever be remembered by her children who all live some distance away. The coffee was on and zucchini squares or muffins were ready at Emma's house any time friends stopped by. Emma may have left us, but we'll always have our memories of the good times. The Funeral Mass for Emma will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt. Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Memorial Donations in Emma's memory may be made to St. Augustine Church or Humboldt District Hospital Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019

