Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Davis. View Sign

DAVIS : Eric Albert Oct. 10, 1935 - Mar. 4, 2019 Eric Albert Davis of Humboldt, SK, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2019, with his loving wife, Dorothy at his side. He was 83 years of age. Eric was born on October 10, 1935, to Ace and Emma (nee Sherven) Davis at the Naicam Nursing Home, in Naicam, SK. He attended Lewis Lake School until the family moved to LeRoy, SK, when his father Ace took over the LeRoy Hotel. In 1950 the family moved to Stouffville, ON, where Eric took his Grade 9. In 1952 the family moved back to Naicam. Eric went to work in Alberta at the Cold Lake Air Base in 1955. In 1957 he joined the Air Force in Clinton, ON, but was later discharged in December 1957 and moved back to Naicam. In December 1958 he met Dorothy Rosen, and they were married in St. Joseph's Church at Saskatoon, SK, on August 13, 1960. In the spring of 1962, Eric and Dorothy took over the family farm where they remained until August 2012. Eric was very proud to have kept the farm in the family for over 100 years, 50 of which he and Dorothy raised their children and spent countless hours entertaining family, friends, and of course all the grandchildren. Family and family history were very important to Eric and he loved to tell stories of days gone by. Eric was involved in many community organizations and was very active in several sports over the years, hockey and ball to name a few. He made many great friends over the years. Eric leaves to mourn his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy (nee Rosen) Davis; four children and 10 grandchildren: Debbie (Glenn) Tompolski and their family, Tanya (Dale), Hannah (Ryan) and Carrissa; Mark (Belinda) Davis and Mark's son Zachery; Lorraine (Murray) Thiemann and their family, Emma (Johnny), Nicole, and Sara (Nelson); Scott (Sue) Davis and Scott's daughters Samantha, Madisyn, and Scott's step-daughter Nicole Muyres. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Jones; two sisters-in-law: Edith Davis, and Anna Davis; in-laws of the Rosen family: Joe Rosen, Kay Bergren, Anne Rosen, Cecile Sulewski, Peggy Rosen, and Marcella (Ron) Brown; and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ace and Emma (nee Sherven) Davis; one sister, Lois (Al) Rowe; three brothers: Bob (Edith) Davis, Clayt Davis, and Jack Davis; brother-in-law, Fred Jones; in-laws of the Rosen family: Peter and Helen Rosen, Ignace (Joan) Rosen, John Rosen, Alex Rosen, Pat (Edward) Miazga, Roy Bergren, Stan Sulewski, and Josie Rosen. A Celebration of Eric's life was held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu, and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Emma and Sara Thiemann, candle holders; Tanya Temple, cross bearer; Paige and Sierra Korte, altar servers; Hannah Miller and Madisyn Davis, scripture readers; Erica Dalton and Wayne Davis, intentions; Dale Temple and Ryan Miller, memorial table attendants. The urn bearer was Dorothy Davis. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Davis, Wayne Davis, James Davis, Michael Davis, Mitchell Davis, and Bradley Davis. A Private Family Interment Service will be held at Naicam Public Cemetery, Naicam, at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Royal University Hospital Cardiac Device Clinic (103 Hospital Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0W8) or Humboldt and District Ambulance Services (P.O. Box 105, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Special thanks to Dr. Ockbazghi, the staff at the Humboldt District Health Complex, the Home Care Staff, as well as to all who lent support during this difficult time. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





: Eric Albert Oct. 10, 1935 - Mar. 4, 2019 Eric Albert Davis of Humboldt, SK, died peacefully at home on March 4, 2019, with his loving wife, Dorothy at his side. He was 83 years of age. Eric was born on October 10, 1935, to Ace and Emma (nee Sherven) Davis at the Naicam Nursing Home, in Naicam, SK. He attended Lewis Lake School until the family moved to LeRoy, SK, when his father Ace took over the LeRoy Hotel. In 1950 the family moved to Stouffville, ON, where Eric took his Grade 9. In 1952 the family moved back to Naicam. Eric went to work in Alberta at the Cold Lake Air Base in 1955. In 1957 he joined the Air Force in Clinton, ON, but was later discharged in December 1957 and moved back to Naicam. In December 1958 he met Dorothy Rosen, and they were married in St. Joseph's Church at Saskatoon, SK, on August 13, 1960. In the spring of 1962, Eric and Dorothy took over the family farm where they remained until August 2012. Eric was very proud to have kept the farm in the family for over 100 years, 50 of which he and Dorothy raised their children and spent countless hours entertaining family, friends, and of course all the grandchildren. Family and family history were very important to Eric and he loved to tell stories of days gone by. Eric was involved in many community organizations and was very active in several sports over the years, hockey and ball to name a few. He made many great friends over the years. Eric leaves to mourn his loving wife of 58 years, Dorothy (nee Rosen) Davis; four children and 10 grandchildren: Debbie (Glenn) Tompolski and their family, Tanya (Dale), Hannah (Ryan) and Carrissa; Mark (Belinda) Davis and Mark's son Zachery; Lorraine (Murray) Thiemann and their family, Emma (Johnny), Nicole, and Sara (Nelson); Scott (Sue) Davis and Scott's daughters Samantha, Madisyn, and Scott's step-daughter Nicole Muyres. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Jones; two sisters-in-law: Edith Davis, and Anna Davis; in-laws of the Rosen family: Joe Rosen, Kay Bergren, Anne Rosen, Cecile Sulewski, Peggy Rosen, and Marcella (Ron) Brown; and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ace and Emma (nee Sherven) Davis; one sister, Lois (Al) Rowe; three brothers: Bob (Edith) Davis, Clayt Davis, and Jack Davis; brother-in-law, Fred Jones; in-laws of the Rosen family: Peter and Helen Rosen, Ignace (Joan) Rosen, John Rosen, Alex Rosen, Pat (Edward) Miazga, Roy Bergren, Stan Sulewski, and Josie Rosen. A Celebration of Eric's life was held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu, and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Emma and Sara Thiemann, candle holders; Tanya Temple, cross bearer; Paige and Sierra Korte, altar servers; Hannah Miller and Madisyn Davis, scripture readers; Erica Dalton and Wayne Davis, intentions; Dale Temple and Ryan Miller, memorial table attendants. The urn bearer was Dorothy Davis. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Davis, Wayne Davis, James Davis, Michael Davis, Mitchell Davis, and Bradley Davis. A Private Family Interment Service will be held at Naicam Public Cemetery, Naicam, at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Royal University Hospital Cardiac Device Clinic (103 Hospital Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7N 0W8) or Humboldt and District Ambulance Services (P.O. Box 105, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Special thanks to Dr. Ockbazghi, the staff at the Humboldt District Health Complex, the Home Care Staff, as well as to all who lent support during this difficult time. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel

627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close