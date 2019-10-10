Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Thoms. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

THOMS: Eugene Edward Mar. 11, 1964 - Oct. 1, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Eugene Edward Thoms announces his passing, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 55 years of age. Eugene was born on March 11, 1964, to Peter and Elizabeth (nee Slywka) Thoms in Humboldt, SK. He was raised in Bruno and attended Bruno School. Eugene suffered with diabetes from the age of 14, however it never slowed him down. Eugene loved to fish, trap, spend time at the lake, and help out on the farm. After high school, Eugene worked in Bruno at Hillcrest Farms, and then moved to Ontario, where he worked at Cuddies Turkey Farm. He later met Barbara Frank and her two sons and raised them as his own children. Following a significant fire accident, Eugene recognized the importance of family and returned to Saskatchewan to be closer to family. He worked with Koenders Plastics until he retired in the Fall of 2018 and enjoyed spending more time on the farm helping his brothers, and spending time with family. Eugene will be remembered as an uncle that liked to tease his nieces and nephews. Even though he was quiet, and liked to keep things to himself, Eugene sometimes let his true feelings come out and was known to occasionally voice his opinion in a sassy, abrupt way. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Eugene will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his two stepsons: Jamie Frank, and Johnny Frank; his four brothers and five sisters: Sonia; Gordon (Donna) Thoms, and family, Jennifer (Chris) Clerke, Ashley (Scott) Emde, Rowan and Kaelen, and Jamie Olynyk; Shirley (Darcy) Leonew, and family, Jenn (Nathan) Doratti, Ava and Auston, Carla (Trevor) Stevenson, Madden and Everett, Chelsea (Peter) Weber; Gloria (Larry) Sorokoski, and family, Kimberly Sorokoski and Dave Bergermann, Jay, Kiley, Bryce, Ashtyn and Sierra, Kayla (Travis) Shaw, Paige and Trinity, Lindsay (Scott) Huckle, Michael Sorokoski and Brittany Ortman and Westyn and Kendra Sorokoski; Linda (Myles) Weiman, Tyler (Katrina) Weiman, Hayley, Layna and Mila, and Ashley (Adam) Waterman, Gavin and Everett; Richard (Cindy) Thoms, Riley Thoms and Megan Ollenberg, Aleah (Jared) Callele and Blake, Morgan (Dakota) Issacson, Whitney and Primsyn, and Rhyse Thoms; Laverne Thoms and Karleen Marshall and family, Tori Thoms and Ryan Schneider, Reagen Thoms and Colby McGregor, Danen Thoms and Janelle Kirsch, Kalem Anderson, and Brianna Anderson; Theresa (Wayne) Paydli and Alyssa; and Jeffrey Thoms, Courtney and Emiley. Eugene was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth, in 1983, and his father, Peter, in 2012, and by his sister-in-law, Dawn, in 1999. A Celebration of Life was held for Eugene on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, in Humboldt, SK, presided over by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Darlene Cash, organist; Tyler Weiman, scripture reader; Kimberly Sorokoski, psalm reader; Jenn Doratti, eulogist; and Gordon Thoms, urnbearer. Honourary Pallbearers were "All of Eugene's Nieces and Nephews." A Memorial Luncheon followed at the Bella Vista Inn, in Humboldt, SK. A Private Family Interment followed the lunch. Memorial Donations may be directed either to STARS Air Ambulance, (c/o Hanger 21 STARS Air Ambulance-Saskatoon Base Hangar 21, 2475 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 1M4 or visit





