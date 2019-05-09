Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Thole. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

: Evelyn May March 24, 1938 - April 19, 2019 Evelyn May (nee Zamikousky) Thole of Humboldt, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was 81 years of age. Evelyn was born to Kuzma and Mary (nee Smith ) Zamikousky near Perdue, SK. She married Henry Thole in October 1956. Together, Evelyn and Henry farmed in the LeRoy district and raised a family of nine, four sons and five daughters. As well as being a busy homemaker, Evelyn planted and harvested a huge garden, raised and sold chickens, and spent innumerable hours in the kitchen cooking and baking, which she loved. No one ever left her house hungry. In 1986, Evelyn and Henry moved to Humboldt, where she did a lot of babysitting for many families. In her leisure time, Evelyn enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, and knitting, which Henry helped her with by casting on. She also loved collecting spoons and teacups, and going on road trips with Henry to visit family and sightsee in Canada and the United States. More than anything, Evelyn loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her grandkids loved the care parcels at Christmas with banana bread, cookies, squares, buns, perogies, and cabbage rolls. Evelyn will be remembered for her smile, the twinkle in her eyes even when she was sick, and how she was always there to help or support those who may have needed it. "There is a bridge of memories from here to heaven above that keeps you close to us. You will remain in our hearts and memory forever until we meet again." Left to mourn Evelyn's passing are her husband of 62 years, Henry Thole; five daughters, three sons and their families: Caroline Thole [two children and five grandchildren]; Anne Marie Buote (Rick Milford) [four children and seven grandchildren]; Joanne Thole; Theodore Thole [one son]; Edward Thole [one son and two grandchildren]; Rosemarie (Marvin) Sagh [three children and two grandchildren]; Roxanne (Chuck) Thompson [two children and two grandchildren]; and Gary (Fern) Wiebe [three children and two grandchildren]. She was predeceased by two sons: Roger Thole and George Thole; her parents, Kuzma and Mary (nee Smith) Zamikousky; and by one brother, Ron Zamikousky. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Others taking part were: Jasmine Sagh, crossbearer; Riena Buote and Samantha Sagh, scripture readers; Chloe Thole, Jocelyn Eden, and Jasmine Sagh, intercessions; Shyanne Buote and Alaya Sagh, giftbearers; Amy Klitch, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were "all those who shared in Evelyn's life". Active pallbearers were Shaun Buote, Robbie Buote, Colin Thole, Anthony Thole, Roger Thole, and Adam Sagh. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the (#101 - 440 2nd. Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 2C3) or the Canadian Diabetes Association (#104 - 2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from May 9 to May 10, 2019

