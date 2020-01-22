Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ewald Silzer. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

SILZER; Ewald Florian Dec 27, 1931 - Jan 8, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Ewald Silzer, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 88 years of age. Ewald was born on December 27, 1931 to Joseph and Maria Silzer (nee Wagner) in Kisbey, Saskatchewan. He grew up on the farm with his brother Walter and attended Leavenworth School. Dad's better times as a boy were spent with the Buettners. Ma Buettner took the boys under her wing and together with the 9 Buettner boys there was never a dull moment. On July 7, 1954, Ewald married Leona Berscheid and together they raised a family of 8 children. In the early years, he farmed with his brother Walter, and then in later years with his sons. The farm became a gathering place for many occasions, hosting friends and family. In the winter he loved to curl, and in later years took up both cross country and downhill skiing, with some of his fondest memories created at Silver Star Mountain. After Leona's passing, he moved to Saskatoon, and there enjoyed many friendships, and city life for the past 20 years. In May 2019, he moved to Caleb Village in Humboldt to be closer to his brother and family. Throughout all the years and all the changes, Ewald's support and love for his family never wavered. Family meant everything to him. He will be sadly missed by his children Linda (Ryan) Haeusler, Robert Silzer, Alan (Bev) Silzer, Gerald (Marilynn) Silzer, Audrey (Jerry) Evans, Dianne (Ron) Ford, Janet (Alan) Kiefer; 23 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his brother Walter Silzer, and his family. Ewald was predeceased by his wife Leona (nee Berscheid), in 1995, and his daughter Rose, in 2019. A Funeral Service was held for Ewald in St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Lake Lenore, SK, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Greg Silzer, crossbearer; Michael Silzer, scripture reader; Clay Gordon and Kristen Haeusler, intentions; Robert Silzer, eulogist; Bev Silzer, Marilynn Silzer, Erin Perrot, and Amanda Thieman, memorial table attendants; Robert Silzer, Alan Silzer, and Gerald Silzer, urnbearers, (urn designed and created by Derek Haeusler). Music ministry was provided by Jane Stumborg and Colleen Bernhard. Interment followed at St. Anthony's R.C. Cemetery, Lake Lenore, SK, and the memorial luncheon was held in St. Anthony's R.C. Parish Hall, Lake Lenore, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, (200 - 4545 Parliament Ave., Regina, SK, S4W 0G3), or to the STARS Air Ambulance-Saskatoon Base, (Hangar 21, 2475 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 1M4). Special thanks to Dr. Hamilton and the medical staff at the Humboldt District Hospital for the wonderful care Ewald received. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered by our family. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





