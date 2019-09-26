Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix Gerwing. View Sign Obituary

GERWING: Felix Alban July 12, 1924 - Sept 16, 2019 Felix was born to John and Amelia Gerwing, a German Catholic farming family, 9th in a family of 13 living children. He worked very hard on the farm as a youngster, driving a team of horses at the age of thirteen. During the war he left to work in Sudbury and met Eleanor Bollinger in Toronto. He and Eleanor married and built a life farming in Lake Lenore Sask. for many years. They had 8 children, Valerie, Gregory, Pamela, Maxine, Eugene, Felicity, and twins, Carole and Lorna. He moved the family to Saskatoon in 1966 to give them access to university, and their home became a hub for any family that came to the city. He moved to Edmonton in 2007 to be closer to family. He spent his last years in Alberta in longterm care, but always bore his situation with dignity. He is predeceased by his daughter Maxine in 2004, and his wife Eleanor in 2017. He is survived by his sisters - Laura (Berscheid), Rosemary (Bert Lalonde), and Pauline (Morris Merkosky), as well as seven children, 22 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. Felix was renowned for his quick wit and intellect. He loved music and socializing, fishing, cards and casino trips, but his real passion was reading, and he was unmatched at Trivial Pursuit. Family was very important to him. He will be missed by all. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Anthony's in Lake Lenore, Sask.





