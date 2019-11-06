Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferdinand J. Poelking. View Sign Obituary

Ferdinand 'Ferd' grew up on the family farm outside St. Gregor and took on the farm as an adult.



Ferdinand married Donna Baugh in 1995 and the two of them moved to Victoria in 1998 to escape prairie winters.



Based in Victoria, they embarked on many adventures near and far, slowing down only when Donna took ill. Now they are reunited.



Ferdinand was pre-deceased by Donna; his parents, Ferdinand and Anna (nee Stienke) Poelking; sister, Elsie (Bernard) Kunz; a brother in infancy, and brother, Joseph.



He is dearly missed by step-sons, James Perkins (Nicole and grandchildren Tori and Beckham), Robbie Perkins; and by brother, Frank (Francis) Poelking; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Joseph) Poelking; niece, Lynn Eastman; and nephews, Larry Kunz, Steven Poelking, Leslie Poelking; and their families.



Funeral Service details: Friday, November 15, at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Victoria, BC.



Memorial donations can be directed to Victoria Hospice [

Ferdinand 'Ferd' grew up on the family farm outside St. Gregor and took on the farm as an adult.Ferdinand married Donna Baugh in 1995 and the two of them moved to Victoria in 1998 to escape prairie winters.Based in Victoria, they embarked on many adventures near and far, slowing down only when Donna took ill. Now they are reunited.Ferdinand was pre-deceased by Donna; his parents, Ferdinand and Anna (nee Stienke) Poelking; sister, Elsie (Bernard) Kunz; a brother in infancy, and brother, Joseph.He is dearly missed by step-sons, James Perkins (Nicole and grandchildren Tori and Beckham), Robbie Perkins; and by brother, Frank (Francis) Poelking; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Joseph) Poelking; niece, Lynn Eastman; and nephews, Larry Kunz, Steven Poelking, Leslie Poelking; and their families.Funeral Service details: Friday, November 15, at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Victoria, BC.Memorial donations can be directed to Victoria Hospice [ victoriahospice.org ] or a charity of your choice. Published in Humboldt Journal from Nov. 6 to Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close