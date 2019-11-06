Ferdinand 'Ferd' grew up on the family farm outside St. Gregor and took on the farm as an adult.
Ferdinand married Donna Baugh in 1995 and the two of them moved to Victoria in 1998 to escape prairie winters.
Based in Victoria, they embarked on many adventures near and far, slowing down only when Donna took ill. Now they are reunited.
Ferdinand was pre-deceased by Donna; his parents, Ferdinand and Anna (nee Stienke) Poelking; sister, Elsie (Bernard) Kunz; a brother in infancy, and brother, Joseph.
He is dearly missed by step-sons, James Perkins (Nicole and grandchildren Tori and Beckham), Robbie Perkins; and by brother, Frank (Francis) Poelking; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Joseph) Poelking; niece, Lynn Eastman; and nephews, Larry Kunz, Steven Poelking, Leslie Poelking; and their families.
Funeral Service details: Friday, November 15, at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Victoria, BC.
Memorial donations can be directed to Victoria Hospice [victoriahospice.org] or a charity of your choice.
