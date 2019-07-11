Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Wilton. View Sign Obituary

WILTON : Florence Geneva (Halvorson) Sept. 8, 1921 - Jun. 26, 2019 Mom passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Centre in Wolseley, SK at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice, daughter Barbara Peace, a great granddaughter, two great grandsons, two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by three children and 11 grandchildren; daughter Donna (Larry) Propp - Kim Propp, Nicole Pearson and Jason (Suzy) Propp; son Murray (Lynda) Wilton-Ryan (Jamie) Wilton, Richelle Wilton (Ryan Wood); daughter Fern Wallace (Ken Hale) - Tricia (Mark) Guidinger, Kelly Wallace (Jody Beauchemin), Lorrie (Trent) Sorowski and Kristin Wallace; son-in-law Wayne Peace - Karmen (Alex) Morgan and David (Natalie) Peace; 16 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Florence Halvorson and Geraldine Wilton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In mom's younger years she worked in service related careers until she met and married our father Maurice in 1945 and they began raising their family. Throughout her lifetime, mom enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren, flower gardening and countless hours of volunteering. She was an avid reader of books, newspapers and magazines so it was a natural fit for her to work as a volunteer librarian at the then Wolseley Public Library, a position she thoroughly enjoyed for 28 years. We were the beneficiaries of her love of the written word as we enjoyed the many articles she would read to us or the various clippings we received in the mail. Another of mom's passions was the Donor's Choice for which she spent endless hours over the years as the convenor, as well as canvassing for the Wolseley branch. At mom's request, there will be no funeral but a gathering of family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resident's Activity Group, Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Centre (formerly Lakeside Nursing Home), Box 10, Wolseley, SK S0G 5H0 or to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at





