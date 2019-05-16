Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Worman. View Sign Service Information Fedusiak Funeral Chapel and Crematorium Box 3818 Melfort , SK S0E 1A0 (306)-752-3838 Obituary

WORMAN : Frances Rose July 20, 1924 - May 6, 2019 Frances Rose (Haldenby) Worman was born on July 20, 1924 on the family farm in the Silver Stream area with Dr. McQueen from Tisdale and Mrs. Bates, midwife, in attendance. She attended school at Silver Stream, staying with her grandparents during the week and going home on weekends. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Chester and Freda Haldenby. Frances married the love of her life Tom Worman on September 18, 1946 of Leacross. They were incredibly blessed to have had 68 years together. Their first home was in Tisdale, where their family of 3 were born. From there, the family took moves to Bjorkdale, Lloydminister, Melfort, and Humboldt where Tom retired. After retiring they returned to Melfort, spending 10 winters in Osoyoos, BC and spending their summers camping at Lower Fishing Lake and Greenwater Lake. Through this time they developed many new and lasting friendships. They enjoyed visiting and having coffee. You never left their home without having a cup of coffee and something to eat. Frances was a stay at home mom raising her family. She babysat for many working moms and did custom sewing, grew a large garden which helped feed her family. She was a kind and gentle person who loved her family so very much, she loved her daughter in laws as much as she loved her children and each grandchild and great grandchild that came along. Each one was special to her and knew her love. Frances entered Parkland Place in April, 2014 when Tom's health began to fail and he was unable to care for her at home. He was so reluctant to let her go, he said "she is my life". Frances retained that gentle spirit even in the face of this difficult change and always was grateful to anyone that visited her there, always saying she couldn't think of anything to say, that we would have to do all the talking but was glad we came. We are so grateful for all the wonderful caregivers she had at Parkland Place and the excellent care she received during the past 5 years. Frances was predeceased by her parents, her husband Tom, daughter Betty and her sister Dorothy. She is survived by her 2 sons: Bert (Marilyn) of Melfort and Barry (Yvonne) of Beuna Vista. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Tiller, Chris (Robyn) Worman, Joanne (Marco) Melchiorre, Eric (Mellisa) Worman, Kendra Worman, Karen (Rodney) Pickering and Kevin Worman. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren: Aiden and Maddie Tiller, Mateo, Annabella and Arianne Melchiorre and Emma and Kate Worman. She also leaves her sister Carol (Derrek) Stanley of Tisdale and her brother Ron (Diane) Haldenby of Bowmanville, Ontario as well as her sister-in-law Mae Worman of Tisdale and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Park Avenue Bible Church with Pastor Larry Rempel presiding. Interment took place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Melfort. Those wishing to send condolences for the family can visit the website at





