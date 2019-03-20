BISHOP : Frank Oct. 8, 1931 - Mar. 5, 2019 Franklin Alexander Bishop in his 88th year passed away at Nikola Lodge, Port Coquitlam BC. Cause of death was Dementia. Frank was born in London, Ontario. Loving spouse Vera (Lande) - deceased September 6, 2015. Frank is survived by 7 of his children Dan (Judy) Brentwood TN, Wendy (Lyle Phillips), Plunkett SK, Larry (Pauline Fortier), Thorsby AB, Brenda (Ron Poulton), London ON, Kenny, Maple Ridge BC, Tim (Jo Ann), Maple Ridge BC, Jason, (Stirling W Australia) and his brother Barry Laing (Georgette), Glenwood AB along with 17 Grandchildren and more than 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Steven (1982) and his parents Grace Laing (Burridge) and Alfred Bishop. Frank worked as a 2nd Class Stationary Engineer and also farmed. Frank moved with his work a lot and lived in London On, Australia, Saskatchewan (36 years), Alberta, Yukon as well as travelled back and forth to Guyana, South America for his job. Frank was a hard worker and loved to work, accomplish, have goals, study and learn new things. Rarely took time to stop and smell the roses. Dad will be laid to rest at Robins Hill Cemetery Thorndale ON with Vera and beside his mother. A graveside Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been made through: Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel Ltd, Maple Ridge BC. Life Transitions Burial and Cremation Service Inc. Chatham, ON. Online condolences are welcome at www.lifetransitions.ca A GREAT MAN THAT LEFT BEHIND MANY DREAMS
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019