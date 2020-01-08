In Loving memory of Garry Chadney Passed away Jan 16, 2013 Never Forgotten: I think of things you used to say And all that you would do, At some point, every single day, My thoughts will turn to you. To lose you was a bitter wrench, The pain cut to my core. I cried until my tears ran out And then I cried no more. This wouldn't be your wish for me That I'd be forever sad So I try to remind myself Of the happy times we had. I know I can't be with you now And you can't be with me But safe inside my heart you'll stay That's where you'll always be. Lovingly remembered and missed so much every day by, Diane, Crystal, Jason, Juston and families.





