ROSENBERGER: Gerald David April 8, 1929 - Sept. 15, 2019 Gerald (Gerry) Rosenberger passed away peacefully at Humboldt District Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 90 years of age. Gerry was born in Guernsey, SK, to Doris (nee Armatage) and Chester Rosenberger on April 8, 1929. When Gerry was a young boy his family moved to a farm in the Nipawin District. In his young life, Gerry faced a great deal of hardship. He walked 3 1/2 miles to Luing school each day and with his dad's work in the army, much of the responsibility for duties and chores on the farm, like chopping the wood for the winter, fell upon his shoulders. Once his dad returned from the army, the family relocated to Ontario and Gerry went to work as a hired man on his uncle's farm in Guernsey. While growing up, Gerry did play hockey and baseball and took time to hunt and fish. In 1954, Gerry moved to Prince Albert where he worked as a Guard at the P.A. Penitentiary for seven years. He met and married the love of his life, Vivian Carlson, formerly of Fairy Glen, in 1958. Their son, Garth, was born in 1959. The couple settled in Middle Lake and purchased and ran the Middle Lake Hotel for many years, as well as operating a trucking business, Gerry's Transport. Their daughter Karen arrived in 1964 and by 1972 Gerry and Vivian sold the hotel and purchased a small grain farm three miles north of Middle Lake. Gerry farmed and acted as Assistant Agent for the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool until 1980, when he sold both the farm and the transport company. Until his retirement, Gerry worked in maintenance at Bethany Pioneer Village. A very active man, who was involved and interested in his community, Gerry sat on Town Council and served as Fire Chief for the R.M. and Village of Middle Lake for nine years. Every summer, the family would enjoy a vacation, as well as camping and fishing trips. Vivian and Gerry loved to travel together and along with trips to Florida, their favorite destination, the couple toured many provinces and states. In 1995, Humboldt became their home and Gerry, always a sports fan, was known to enjoy his daily round of golf at the Humboldt Golf Course. He was a loyal fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Blue Jays. Closer to home, Gerry treasured his time spent with family, his wife, Vivian, his children and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gerry will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife of 61 years, Vivian (nee Carlson), of Humboldt, their two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: son, Garth (Brenda) Rosenberger and children, Candace (Clayton) Stanford and daughter, Emrie, and Kyle (Jillene) Rosenberger and daughter, Brielle, all of Saskatoon, SK; daughter, Karen (Ken) Frank and children, Logan Frank of Humboldt, SK, and Nicole (Corey) Kinzel and daughter, Lauren, of Jansen, SK; and sister, Darlene Marshall, of Ontario. Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Doris (nee Armatage) and Chester Rosenberger; brother, Glen Rosenberger; and brother-in-law, Earl Marshall, all of ON; by his in-laws, Carl and Martha Carlson; his sister and his brother-in law, Norma (Oscar) Hoyseth, of BC; brothers-in-law, Glen Carlson, and his daughter, Christine, and Lloyd Carlson. At Gerry's request, no funeral services were held and a Private Family Interment Service took place. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





