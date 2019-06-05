Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerhard Bauml. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

BAUML : Gerhard "Garry" Frank March 15, 1926 - May 19, 2019 Gerhard "Garry" Frank Bauml, 93 years of Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, Saskatoon and formerly of Humboldt, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Garry was born on March 15, 1926 to Jacob and Katherine (nee Strueby) Bauml at Marysburg. He attended Bloom School. In his younger years he worked for many farmers in the area. Garry soon learned that farming was not his passion, but becoming a commercial painter would be his career. Garry and his brother Jerome began painting homes and businesses. He decided to try his hand at retail and purchased the Marysburg Store from his brother Herb. Garry was very fortunate to have a very good employee Dorothy Strueby who ran the business while he continued to paint. Later he sold the store and Jerome and Garry then worked for Jack Slone and became foremen for crews on big jobs. Eventually the brothers formed a company called the Bauml Bros. They were fortunate to have Daniel Scott working with them, a wonderful combination, and they were known near and far in the area for their great work. Daniel Scott still paints on his own. In 1976 Jerome and Daniel died tragically in a drowning accident which devastated Garry. He then tried to run the family farm but his heart was in the painting career and returned to painting with Daniel Scott until he retired. On July 2, 1977 Garry married Serena (nee Gessner) at Marysburg. They enjoyed almost 42 years together, the perfect combination for Serena's children. Garry was so good to them. Garry was an avid sports fan, he participated in many sports such as: ball, bowling, hockey and golf being his most favourite. At the event of the sport or on T.V. Garry loved to be a part of the action. He also was an umpire for many years. He has many trophies to prove his talents were great. The highlight of his life with sports was when he won the hole in one at the Marysburg Golf Tournament at the Humboldt Golf Course. Garry also loved a good game of cards especially cribbage, he thoroughly enjoyed the competition of the game, having a good laugh with his friends and sharing a refreshment with them. Garry loved and appreciated his new found family at Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre in Saskatoon. They became a big part of the Bauml family and we could not have wished for a better team of support. Garry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 42 years Serena Bauml of Saskatoon; and family Valerie (Patrick's wife) of Napanee, ON and family Trevor of Brockville, ON, Trent (Annette) and children Mayson, Makiya and Miller all of Bath, ON, Crystal (Mat) Poulin of Trenton, ON and Michael (Katie) and children Benjamin and Brea of Kingston, ON; Susan (Victor) Salzsauler of Moose Jaw and family Justin, Mason and children Everett and Garrett all of Saskatoon and Katelynn (Darren) of Prince Albert; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Garry was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Katherine; brothers and sisters: Herbert, Hedwig, Daniel, Jerome and Roselyn; step-son Patrick; and step-granddaughter-in-law Nikita. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Memorial donations in Garry's memory may be directed to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Parkinson Canada -Saskatchewan. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME Humboldt (306-682-1622).





: Gerhard "Garry" Frank March 15, 1926 - May 19, 2019 Gerhard "Garry" Frank Bauml, 93 years of Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre, Saskatoon and formerly of Humboldt, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Garry was born on March 15, 1926 to Jacob and Katherine (nee Strueby) Bauml at Marysburg. He attended Bloom School. In his younger years he worked for many farmers in the area. Garry soon learned that farming was not his passion, but becoming a commercial painter would be his career. Garry and his brother Jerome began painting homes and businesses. He decided to try his hand at retail and purchased the Marysburg Store from his brother Herb. Garry was very fortunate to have a very good employee Dorothy Strueby who ran the business while he continued to paint. Later he sold the store and Jerome and Garry then worked for Jack Slone and became foremen for crews on big jobs. Eventually the brothers formed a company called the Bauml Bros. They were fortunate to have Daniel Scott working with them, a wonderful combination, and they were known near and far in the area for their great work. Daniel Scott still paints on his own. In 1976 Jerome and Daniel died tragically in a drowning accident which devastated Garry. He then tried to run the family farm but his heart was in the painting career and returned to painting with Daniel Scott until he retired. On July 2, 1977 Garry married Serena (nee Gessner) at Marysburg. They enjoyed almost 42 years together, the perfect combination for Serena's children. Garry was so good to them. Garry was an avid sports fan, he participated in many sports such as: ball, bowling, hockey and golf being his most favourite. At the event of the sport or on T.V. Garry loved to be a part of the action. He also was an umpire for many years. He has many trophies to prove his talents were great. The highlight of his life with sports was when he won the hole in one at the Marysburg Golf Tournament at the Humboldt Golf Course. Garry also loved a good game of cards especially cribbage, he thoroughly enjoyed the competition of the game, having a good laugh with his friends and sharing a refreshment with them. Garry loved and appreciated his new found family at Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre in Saskatoon. They became a big part of the Bauml family and we could not have wished for a better team of support. Garry will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 42 years Serena Bauml of Saskatoon; and family Valerie (Patrick's wife) of Napanee, ON and family Trevor of Brockville, ON, Trent (Annette) and children Mayson, Makiya and Miller all of Bath, ON, Crystal (Mat) Poulin of Trenton, ON and Michael (Katie) and children Benjamin and Brea of Kingston, ON; Susan (Victor) Salzsauler of Moose Jaw and family Justin, Mason and children Everett and Garrett all of Saskatoon and Katelynn (Darren) of Prince Albert; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Garry was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Katherine; brothers and sisters: Herbert, Hedwig, Daniel, Jerome and Roselyn; step-son Patrick; and step-granddaughter-in-law Nikita. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Memorial donations in Garry's memory may be directed to Heart & Stroke Foundation or Parkinson Canada -Saskatchewan. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close