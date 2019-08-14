Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Hergott. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

Harold Rudolph April 9, 1937-August 7, 2019 Harold Rudolph Ambrose Hergott was born on April 9, 1937 to Martha (nee Duerr) and Leander Hergott of Bruno, Sask. In 1940, Harold and his family moved to their farm by Dixon, west of Humboldt. Harold attended Dixon School and later furthered his education at Saskatoon Business College. He returned to Humboldt to help his dad farm and to work at Schenn's Hatchery as the bookkeeper. In 1959, Harold married the love of his life, Joan Ewen, of Engelfeld, Sask. The couple moved to the Hergott farm where they raised four children and farmed together for 56 years. In 1997, Harold and Joan moved to live in Humboldt, while continuing to farm. Harold was a dedicated farmer with a strong work ethic. Faith, family, horses, farming and dancing all held a special place in Harold's life. His love of horses led him to spend many hours raising, training, and showing horses, as well as sharing this passion with others by giving sleigh rides. Harold was a founding member of the Humboldt Agricultural Society, the Humboldt Horse Club, and the Humboldt Riding Club. His pastimes included instructing the 4-H Light Horse club, coaching and playing hockey, racing Skidoos, and playing cards with friends. Later in life, Harold was a member of the Humboldt German dance group, Tanzkreis, as well as the Knights of Columbus. A talented craftsman, Harold made horse carts, harnesses and scaled toy replicas for his grandchildren. In 2018, Harold moved into the St. Joseph's wing at St. Mary's Villa due to Alzheimer's disease and while there, he received kind and excellent care. Harold will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Joan (nee Ewen) Hergott, and their four children and their families: Carol (Cyril) Baade of Imperial, Sask., and their family: Janelle (Jesse) Gheyssen and Jasper, Tommy, and Violet Gheyssen, Tara Baade, and David Baade; Lance Hergott of Edmonton and children, Melinda (Kevin) Hutton and Gradie and Denton Hutton, Kaela (Michael) Marszalski and Austin and Blake, and Colton Hergott; Brent (Jodie) Hergott of Humboldt and family, Cody (Jorden) Hergott and Karver Hergott, Christi (Jon Malasheski) Hergott, Amy Hergott and Brianne Hergott; Laurie Hergott of Lebanon; 2 brothers: Lee (Peggy) Hergott and Murray (Joan) Hergott; in-laws: Dolores Ewen, Doreen Ewen, Diana Ewen, Carol (Fritz) Bortenlanger; and many nieces and nephews. Harold was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Gerald and Jerome Hergott; in-laws: Maurice and Elizabeth Ewen, Ed Ewen, Bert Ewen, Ellen Ewen, Kim Hammond, Jerry Ewen, and Jeanette Hergott; and nephew Greg Hergott. A Prayer Service was held for Harold on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, presided at by Nestor Trach. Others taking part were: Darlene Cash, music ministry; and scripture readers, Amy Hergott and Tara Baade. A Funeral Mass was offered for Harold on Saturday, August 10th, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and concelebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part were: Chris Hergott, crossbearer; Janelle Gheyssen and Melinda Hutton, scripture readers; Dean Hergott, intentions; Wayne and Marina Hackl, giftbearers; Liz Trach, Eucharistic Minister; Loretta Schugmann, music director; Marie Aubin, organist; members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry. The Knights of Columbus provided an honour guard. Active Pallbearers were: Cody Hergott, Christi Hergott, David Baade, Kaela Marszalski, Brianne Hergott, and Colton Hergott. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Harold's life." Carol Baade delivered the eulogy. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation-St. Joseph's Wing, (c/o P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the Alzheimer Society, (c/o Oliver Lodge, 1405 Faulkner Crescent, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 3R5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019

