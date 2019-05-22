Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

DAUK : Helen Agnes Mrs. Helen Agnes Dauk (nee Loehr) of Kamloops BC, (born January 22, 1921, Humboldt, Sask) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, May 13, 2019 in Kamloops at the age of 98 years. Helen was predeceased by her husband Carl Dauk (2002), son Arnie Dauk (2012) and daughter, Genny O'Connor (2017). She is survived by her seven other children. Char (Gerry) Herkel (Qualicum Beach, BC), Phil Dauk (Nanaimo, BC), son-in-law John O'Connor (Oliver, BC), Mary Ann Dauk (Kamloops, BC), Mike (Carolyn) Dauk (Kamloops, BC), Bernie (Mike) Crawford (Kamloops, BC), Matt (Gwen) Dauk (Kamloops, BC), and Dori (Rob) Godzic (Calgary, Alta). Helen was a loving and very proud grandmother to sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by her brother Leo (Joan) Loehr (Kamloops, BC) and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen married Carl in Muenster, Sask. on November 17, 1942 and moved to Kamloops with Carl and daughter Char in 1943. Together they were loving and patient parents to nine, lively children. Both Mom and Dad were active member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic community; Mom for many years with the CWL and Legion of Mary. She also taught catechism classes for many years. Mom had a wonderful and quirky sense of humour and always had time to play and help out her children. She taught them to pray and have faith and to love each other unconditionally. Typical mom, she would fret and worry about us all, even after all her 'kids' had grown up; some having children of their own. After Dad died in 2002, Mom learned to be more independent and kept busy joining yoga, volunteering at Ponderosa Lodge and continuing with the Legion of Mary. She continued to drive until she was 88 years old. Since 2012, Mom has been living at Ridgeview Lodge. Many, many thanks go out to the staff there who gave such professional care to our mother. She was truly loved by all whom she touched and will be sorely missed. Also, thanks go to Dr. Wynne for his kind care of mom while she was at the Lodge. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at Sacred Heart Cathedral at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.





