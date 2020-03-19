Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Thole. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

THOLE ; Henry George Oct 1, 1927 - March 3, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Henry Thole announces his passing on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 92 years of age. Henry was born in Germany, on October 1, 1927, to Henry and Josephine (Bochmann). He moved to Canada with his parents and older sister, Elizabeth, when he was still a baby. Growing up on their farm by St. Gregor, SK, Henry worked hard, something he would do all his life. As a young man, he was involved with installing the power lines and he also farmed by LeRoy, SK. Henry met the love of his life, Evelyn (Zamikousky) in Biggar, SK, and they were married in 1956. Together they raised nine children and farmed near LeRoy, with Henry working for the RM of LeRoy. Humboldt became home in the mid-1980's when Henry retired from farming, although he always had a wonderful garden and enjoyed being outside. Over the years, Henry loved going on road trips to different parts of Canada and the United States to visit friends and family. Closer to home, he enjoyed the times the family, and especially the grandkids, would come to visit. A man of few words, Henry always had a smile on his face and he was glad to do anything he could to help others. Henry will be remembered and sadly missed by his children and grandchildren: Caroline Thole [two children and five grandchildren]; Anna Marie Boute (Rick Milford) [four children and seven grandchildren]; Joanne Thole; Theodore Thole [one son]; Edward Thole [one son and two grandchildren] ; Rose Marie (Marvin) Sagh [three children and two grandchildren]; Roxanne (Chuck) Thompson [two children and two grandchildren]; step-daughter-in-law, Fern [three children and three grandchildren]; one brother and four sisters: Mary Dunne, Clara Lemmerick, Joey Thole, Josephine Crone, and Elizabeth Harpauer. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Evelyn (Zamikousky); sons, Roger Thole and George Thole; step-son, Gary Wiebe; sister, Martha Dunne; and by his parents, Henry and Josephine (Bochmann) Thole. A Funeral Mass was offered for Henry on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part were: Jasmine Sagh, crossbearer; Samantha Sagh and Chloe Thole, scripture readers; Jocelyn Thole, Jasmine Sagh, and Alaya Sagh, intentions; Alaya Sagh and Carter Sagh, giftbearers; Amy Klitch, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, accompanied by organist, Dolores Hinz and directed by Loretta Schugmann. Active pallbearers were: Shaun Buote, Roger Thole, Anthony Thole, Colin Thole, Darcy Gaetz, and Adam Sagh, and honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Henry's life." A memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall and interment followed in St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to Diabetes Canada (#104 -2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





