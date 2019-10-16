Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Irwin. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

IRWIN: Ian Michael Nov. 7, 1970 - Sept. 18, 2019 Ian Michael Edward Irwin, 48 years, loving husband, father and brother passed away suddenly in a workplace accident on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Ian was born November 7, 1970, in St. Catharines, ON, son of the late John and Reta (nee Friesen) Irwin. They lived in St. Catharines for a few years and then moved to Rivers, MB, in 1972. He met his high school sweetheart Kristen Phillips, and they married in 2001. In 2007 they welcomed Halle Bryn, and two years later Deklan Sean was born. Ian's work had taken them to LaRonge, SK, and then to Humboldt, SK, where Ian became the Utilities Supervisor for the City of Humboldt. Ian was a hard-working, well-respected and loved person who loved his family, work family and military family. Ian was a proud father and got great joy from his children guiding them through life, helping build kind, thoughtful, virtuous people. He also reveled in the great outdoors, hiking, fishing and camping, teaching his children the skills he gathered in the military service. The military service fulfilled his need to help and serve others. Ian had a great love of animals and found any opportunity to interact with them. His volunteerism with animal services in the different places he lived fulfilled him. Ian was a kind man and always had time for everyone whether it be sharing his knowledge or helping a friend or neighbour. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Kristen (Phillips); children Halle and Deklan; his siblings, Pearl (Ross) Stewart, and Eileen (David) Reid; sister-in-law, Marlee (Warren) Murray; as well as his nieces and nephews. Ian was predeceased by his parents, John and Reta Irwin; and his brother Jack. The Funeral Service was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Main Street South, Humboldt, SK, at 3:00 pm. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ian may be made to the Humboldt & District SPCA P.O. Box 3942 Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





