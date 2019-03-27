In Loving Memory of Annie Dopko July 19, 1923 - March 18, 2018 A wonderful Mother and Baba Always good, unselfish and kind Those we love don't go away They walk beside us everyday Unseen, unheard, but always near Your memory is forever dear With which we'll never part God has you in his keeping We have you in our heart. Forever loved and missed, Marianne and John Wiebe and family
Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019