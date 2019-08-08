Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

HOFFMAN: Isabel Veronica May 2, 1919 - July 29, 2019 Isabel Veronica (nee Poncelet) Hoffman was born on May 2, 1919, to John and Anne (nee Becker) Poncelet in the Meacham District, Sask. She was the third youngest in a family of 14 children and grew up immersed in the life of the family farm, helping with chores, cooking, sewing, gardening and canning. She attended Lucasville School and along with other sports, Isabel became known as the most sought after ball pitcher in the area. On October 12, 1943, Isabel married Nicholas Hoffman and the newlyweds spent their first four years in British Columbia, working and making memories with pastimes, such as dancing, hiking, and visiting that they would enjoy throughout their life together. Moving back to Bruno in 1947, Isabel and Nick took over the Hoffman family farm and later in 1957, they welcomed their son Gary, on Christmas Day. After many years on the farm, in 1979, Humboldt became home and together Isabel and Nick were a lively couple, dressing up to go out square dancing, taking time to go to the cabin in Wakaw Lake and continuing to garden and bake, visit and travel. In 1995, Nicholas passed away and Isabel continued to be close to him through the memories of their mutual loves such as gardening and taking time to share her zest for life, her time and her many talents with her family, especially her three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Isabel lived on her own until 2013, when she moved to St. Mary's Villa. She was always happy to visit those who dropped by, including her great-grandchildren who will always remember their memories of her kindness and love. Isabel will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her son Gary (Lorraine) Hoffman; three grand-daughters and four great-grandchildren: Carmen (Ian) Manderscheid, Kadence and Keegan, Laura (Ryan) Poggemiller, Ava and Mia, and Andrea (Kyle) Bohn; sister-in-law Blanche Poncelet and by numerous nieces and nephews. Isabel is predeceased by her husband Nicholas Hoffman (1995), her parents, John and Anne (nee Becker) Poncelet; parents-in-law Nicholas A. and Mary Hoffman and by 13 siblings and eight brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Lawrence and Mary Poncelet (infancy), Lawrence Poncelet (aged seven in Sask.), Susie (John) Welter, Leo (Eva) Poncelet, Dominic (Cecelia) Poncelet, George (Helen) Poncelet, Clara (Joe) Poth, Margaret (Alphonse) Hutmacher, John Jr. (Evelyn) Poncelet, Bernard Poncelet, Pearl (Henry) Basset, and by numerous nieces and nephews as well. A Prayer Service was held for Isabel on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, Sask., presided at by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Yvette Schuh, scripture reader; and eulogists, Carmen Manderscheid, Laura Poggemiller and Andrea Bohn. A Funeral Mass was offered for Isabel on Thursday, August 1st, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Laura Poggemiller and Andrea Bohn, scripture readers; Carmen Manderscheid, intentions; Ed and Isabelle Brockmeyer, gift bearers; Starr Basset, Eucharistic Minister; Ron Basset, crossbearer; Luc Montpetit and Hailey Brown, altar servers; Alois and Marjorie Helgert, memorial table attendants. Denise Krentz was the organist for both services and music ministry was provided for both services by the St. Bruno Parish Church Choir. Active Pallbearers were Ian Manderscheid, Ryan Poggemiller, Kyle Bohn, Blair Basset, Myron Hutmacher and Kevin Poncelet. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Isabel's life." Interment followed at St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery, Bruno, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 328, Bruno, SK, S0K 0S0), or to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation, (c/o P.O. Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





