Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Campbell River, , SK

BRAUN ; Isabell Apr 4, 1934 - Nov 5, 2019 Isabell Braun (nee Strueby), 85 years, of Campbell River, BC passed away on November 5, 2019. Isabell was born on April 4, 1934, the 9th child of 10 to Frank and Pauline (nee Bauml) Strueby in the farming community of Marysburg, SK, where hard work was the tone of the day. When the work was complete, the competitions of every sort would begin as the Strueby family was competitive to the bone. The days would often end with music and song. Isabell left home at 19 and headed to Ocean Falls, BC where she met and married Art Braun, with whom she shared 65 years. They were blessed with three daughters, Laurel, Wendy and Melanie. Isabell, Art and family moved to Campbell River, BC in 1966. There, Isabell became very involved in hockey, softball, badminton, golf, curling, and criticizing her sons-in-law at fastball. Isabell was very involved with her church and the CWL, where she taught the women to line dance. Mom loved to dance! Art and Isabell loved to travel, visiting many different locations in Canada and the US with their house on their back (Motorhome). There were many trips to Saskatchewan and Manitoba and to Nashville, a record 13 times. Isabell took great joy in her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Our family wishes to thank all the staff at Discovery Harbour who cared for mom with such love and kindness, and a very special thank you to Dr. Walker. Isabell will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Arthur Braun; daughters Laurel (Dennis) Merkosky, Wendy (Duane), and Melanie (Terry); 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother Eugene (Midge) Strueby; sisters-in-law Henrietta Strueby and Annie Strueby. She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Pauline Strueby; grandson Ryan Merkosky; siblings Melanie Grace, Quirin Strueby, Delores Stoudt, Benjamin Strueby, Francis Monteith, Isadore Strueby, and Gregor Strueby. A Celebration of Life will be held for Isabell on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Campbell River, BC





