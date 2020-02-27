Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabella Hodgson. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

HODGSON; Isabella (Voelk) Maria Melin- Jan 10, 1923 - Feb 6, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Isabella (Voelk) Melin-Hodgson announces her passing on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Central Parkland Lodge, Lanigan, Saskatchewan. She was 97 years of age. Isabel was born on January 10, 1923, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, to Pankratz and Emma (Schriener) Voelk. After attending the Norweigan Grove School, Isabel aspired to join the RCMP but was not tall enough. She also thought she might try hair dressing but did not have the funds necessary for tuition. When Isabel started working as a housekeeper on a farm, half a mile west of St. James, she met Clarence Melin, who was also working there and inherited the farm from his father in 1935. Isabel and Clarence were married in 1946. Together they had two sons, Wayne Paul, born in 1949, and Lyle Clarence, born in 1951. Isabel worked hard on the farm and enjoyed life with Clarence and her children. She made friends with many people in the area which became known as St. James, Saskatchewan. She was an avid gardener and enriched the yard area around their home with magnificent shrubs, flowers, trees, fences and a large vegetable and fruit area. Isabel enjoyed horseback riding, playing ball, curling, bowling, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, playing cards, bingo, and knitting, and she was a member of the St. James Christian Mothers Association. Isabel stayed on the farm after Clarence passed in 1977. She remarried in 1979, to Charles Hodgson, and he had two daughters, Shirley and Lenore. Isabel and Charles lived together on the farm until 1986, at which time they moved to Humboldt. After Charles passed in 2004, Isabel stayed in her home in Humboldt until spring, 2016. Her later years were spent first at an extended care facility in Leroy, SK, and then at Central Parkland Lodge in Lanigan, SK. Isabel will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by: Wayne and Louise (Laventure) Melin and family, Nadine (Melin) Sean Siever with children Garrett and Justin; Ryan and Laura (Newman) Melin with children Caleb, Chloe and Jenevieve; Lyle and Christine (Carmichael) Melin and family, Andrea (Melin) and David Carmichael with children Greydon and Freya; Amber and Jessica (Adamson-Babcock) Melin with son Lauchlin; Meghan (Melin) and Nickolas Bigney with daughter Lexis; stepdaughter Lenore (Hodgson) Gooding; and her siblings Iris Lachmuth and Ervin Voelk. In addition to her first husband, Clarence Melin (1977), and second husband, Charles Hodgson (2004), Isabel was predeceased by her parents, Pankratz and Emma Voelk; two sisters, Rosella Denis and Viola Pfefferly, and by stepdaughter Shirley (Hodgson) Hamilton. A Funeral Service was held for Isabel on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, presided over by Pastor Tim Peters. Others taking part were: Nadine (Melin) Siever, scripture reader; Ryan Melin, eulogist; and Laura and Ryan Melin, music ministry. A memorial luncheon was held at the Bella Vista Inn, Humboldt, SK, and interment followed in the Naicam Cemetery, Naicam, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, (200-4545 Parliament Avenue, Regina, SK, S4W 0G3). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





