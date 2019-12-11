In Memory of Isabelle Patoki (passed away Dec 16, 2010) I'm sending a dove to heaven, With a parcel on it's wings, Be careful when you open it, Its full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, Wrapped up in a million hugs, To say how much I miss you, And to send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart, And there you will remain, To walk with me throughout my life Until we meet again. Lovingly remembered by, Gloria, Diana, Gary, Laurie and families.





