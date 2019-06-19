Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Basset. View Sign In Memoriam

James 1958 - 2012 We can't believe it's been 7 years since you left us. 7 years since we saw your beautiful face, heard your voice or felt your embrace! We miss you and love you! Today's the anniversary Of the day that I lost you, And for a time it felt as thought My life had ended too. But loss has taught me many things And now I face each day, With hope and happy memories To help me on my way. And though I'm full of sadness That you're no longer here, Your influence still guides me And I still feel you near. What we shared will never die It lives within my heart, Bringing strength and comfort While we are apart. Love you always, Linda We'll always remember That special smile, That caring heart, That warm embrace, You always gave us. You being there for Mom and us, Through good and bad times, no matter what. We'll always remember You Dad because They'll never be another one To replace you in our hearts, And the love we will always Have for you. Miss you always, Brad, Christie, Lisa, Carla, Joe, BreeAnne, & families Published in Humboldt Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019

