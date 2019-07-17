Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thompson. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

: James William "Jim" May 10, 1926 - July 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Thompson on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Jim will be fondly remembered by his wife Madeleine (nee Leslie), (July 7th would have been their 65th wedding anniversary), his children; Debbie (Bruce Dawson), Norma (Rick Howse), Janet (Len Jeffries) and Douglas (Ellen nee: Martin), his grandchildren; Maggie and Leigh Dawson, Leslie Scott (Tim), Derek Howse, Heidi and Mark Merkosky, Cameron (Kristen) and Heather Thompson, his great-grandchildren; Madison, Parker, Camryn, Emily and Sam. He also leaves behind his brothers Jack and Cyril (Emeline) and sister-in-law Kathleen Howard (Tom) and nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Cyril and Norma, his brother and best friend Morrie, and his sisters-in-law Jean and Joan (Red) Thompson. Jim was born in Humboldt, SK to Cyril and Norma Thompson and spent his childhood and school years there. In 1943 he joined the army and after WWII ended he attended the University of Alberta, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree. Jim joined his father in the insurance business, Thompson Agencies, in Humboldt after graduation. In the early '60s he expanded the business to include travel and it eventually became Thompson Travel. He was an active member of the Association of Canadian Travel agencies, serving on its board of directors for many years. He was also a member of the Saskatoon SKAL club. Jim and Madeleine enjoyed traveling the world over the next five decades and spent many winters in Palm Springs and Escondido. While in Humboldt, Jim served as Secretary of the Humboldt Public School Board, was a member of the local Lion's Club, the Legion, the Curling Club, the Golf Club and the Waldsea Lake Park Board, serving on the executive of all five. Jim and Madeleine moved to the Palisades in Saskatoon in 2006, but maintained their cabin at Waldsea Lake near Humboldt. Many happy summers were spent at Waldsea Lake, first as a young boy with his parents and brothers, and later with Madeleine and their children, and eventually their grandchildren. His brother Morrie had the cabin next door and the lake became a special family gathering spot for the Thompson family. Jim had a life-changing stroke in April 2018. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate Jim's life. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements in care of John Schachtel - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca Published in Humboldt Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019

