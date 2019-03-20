Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Hofmann. View Sign

HOFMANN : Jerome Dec. 25, 1938 - Mar. 10, 2019 Jerome was born on Christmas Day, 1938 to Joseph and Mary (Zimmermann) Hofmann. He grew up on a farm near Muenster where he attended grade school at St. Francis. After a brief break to help on the family farm, he returned to school and completed his grade 12 at St. Peter's College. In Jerome's younger years, he always kept himself busy. Whether it was working at Bunz Electric or on his farm in Muenster, he was always on the go before an accident at work forced him to slow down. He was at his happiest in his tractor listening to CBC radio or when a neighbour came over with puzzle to solve (aka a broken piece of machinery) or a coffee. Jerome would always make time to be at the ball field or the hockey rink, helping coach or cheering his children on. He was an active member of several organizations including the Elks and Knights of Columbus and served on several boards including the Muenster Co-op. He was always a giving man, looking out for the welfare of others. It wasn't uncommon for him to get a call on a Friday night to fix a little old ladies stove where he would only charge them $1 for his time. His family was surprised to find a certificate from the Canada Blood Services honouring him for giving blood more than 45 times. Jerome wasn't one to waste a word in a conversation but when he did speak, it was worth listening too. Opa, as his grandchildren called him, loved listening to their stories of what was happening in their life. In his later years, he became a voracious reader and master of word search games. He also enjoyed a good road trip, Whether it was driving around looking at crops or later in retirement travelling with friends and family, he loved to discover new things. Jerome was usually one of the smartest people in the room, but he would never let you know it. He passed his journeyman's electrician exam without ever attending school. Jerome wasn't the first person you would notice in a room full of people but he would be the first person you missed if he wasn't there. He is going to be missed by his wife of 57 years Rita (Stanjek), his 4 children and 8 grandchildren: Reg (Sharon) of Saskatoon, children Daryl and Jenelle (Jordan); Wayne (Bridget) of Muenster, children David and Nicole; Terri Anderson (Dean) of Saskatoon, children Sarah and Tyler; and Kurt (Brigette) of Saskatoon, children Chloe and Hunter. He was predeceased by his parents and several brothers and sisters. A Gathering for family and friends was held on Thursday, March 14. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan. Arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





Box 2889

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-1622 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

