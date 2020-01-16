Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Rath. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

RATH ; Jerome Edwin Feb 27, 1943 - Jan 6, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Jerome Edwin Rath, announces his passing on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 76 years of age. Jerome was born on February 27, 1943, to August and Paula (nee Menz) Rath, in Humboldt, SK, and he grew up on the family farm, east of Burr, SK. His education was through Shady Bluff and Caseyville schools and by the early 1970's, Jerome took over running the farm. As a child, Jerome was a member of the 4-H Club and as a young adult, joined the LeRoy Elks. On July 9, 1977, Jerome married Eileen Schoettler, in LeRoy, SK, and with his marriage, he became the stepfather to Eileen's son, Ken. Later, Jerome and Eileen had two daughters, Pauline and Amanda, and the couple farmed together until Eileen's passing in 1986. He was a very hard worker and with the loss of Eileen, Jerome put every effort into making a wonderful home for the girls growing up. Jerome raised cows, pigs, ducks, chickens and geese, and he produced grain and had a large garden, which he was always happy to share. He was very proud of his farm life. When handling the animals and the fields became too much for him, Jerome focused on his gardening and baking for the Farmer's Market in Humboldt. In his later years, as his health slowed him down, Jerome moved to the Harry Ford Centre in Humboldt, but his heart always remained on the farm, and Pauline took over its operation at this time. While in his new home, Jerome enjoyed playing bingo and cards with the other residents and welcoming everyone for family gatherings, never failing to celebrate a birthday or other milestone. Just as at the farm, the door was always open, you were welcomed with a smile and Jerome made sure that you never left hungry. Jerome was a wonderful grandfather, taking special care, and making sure that the kids always had a treat from the candy drawer, as well as great memories, such as Dylan's first tractor ride when he was just seven days old! Jerome was a kind and gentle man, known for his care of the land and of his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jerome will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters: Pauline Rath (Russell Koch) of Burr, SK, and Amanda (Guy) Compagna and family, Dylan and Zoey of Humboldt, SK; his stepson, Ken (Linda) Schoettler and family, Holly (Jacob) Jensen, and family, Declan and Bailey of LeRoy, SK, Jennifer Schoettler (James Myers) of Humboldt, SK; Curtis (Melissa) Schoettler of Watson, SK, and Stephanie Schoettler (Morgan Buhs) of Watson, SK; his siblings: Gert Schmitz, Dolores Lemmerick, Vivian (Hugo) Korte, Greg (Sandi) Rath, and Larry (Evelyn) Rath; sisters-in-law, Rosella Rath and Cathy Rath; brother-in-law, Don Korte; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives from the Schoettler family, and friends. Jerome was predeceased by his wife Eileen, (1986); parents, August and Paula (nee Menz) Rath; brothers, Mathias and Robert; sister, Marilyn; and brothers-in-law, Dick Lemmerick and Lorne Schmitz. The Funeral Mass for Jerome was offered on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part were: John Benning, crossbearer; Linda Schoettler and Randy Korte, scripture readers; Laurie Rath, intentions; Dylan Compagna, Zoey Compagna, and Russell Koch, giftbearers; Linda Schoettler and Danette Lemmerick, eulogists; Roxanne Rath and Danette Lemmerick, memorial table attendants. Ken Schoettler, Holly Jensen, Jennifer Schoettler, Curtis Schoettler, Stephanie Schoettler, and Trevor Agar, were active pallbearers, and honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Jerome's life." Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, accompanied by organist, Dolores Hinz, and directed by Loretta Schugmann. A memorial luncheon was held at St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall, Humboldt, SK, and interment followed at St. Peter's R.C. Cemetery, Muenster, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 10, Muenster, SK, S0K 2Y0), or to the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Parish Centre, (c/o P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





; Jerome Edwin Feb 27, 1943 - Jan 6, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Jerome Edwin Rath, announces his passing on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, Saskatchewan. He was 76 years of age. Jerome was born on February 27, 1943, to August and Paula (nee Menz) Rath, in Humboldt, SK, and he grew up on the family farm, east of Burr, SK. His education was through Shady Bluff and Caseyville schools and by the early 1970's, Jerome took over running the farm. As a child, Jerome was a member of the 4-H Club and as a young adult, joined the LeRoy Elks. On July 9, 1977, Jerome married Eileen Schoettler, in LeRoy, SK, and with his marriage, he became the stepfather to Eileen's son, Ken. Later, Jerome and Eileen had two daughters, Pauline and Amanda, and the couple farmed together until Eileen's passing in 1986. He was a very hard worker and with the loss of Eileen, Jerome put every effort into making a wonderful home for the girls growing up. Jerome raised cows, pigs, ducks, chickens and geese, and he produced grain and had a large garden, which he was always happy to share. He was very proud of his farm life. When handling the animals and the fields became too much for him, Jerome focused on his gardening and baking for the Farmer's Market in Humboldt. In his later years, as his health slowed him down, Jerome moved to the Harry Ford Centre in Humboldt, but his heart always remained on the farm, and Pauline took over its operation at this time. While in his new home, Jerome enjoyed playing bingo and cards with the other residents and welcoming everyone for family gatherings, never failing to celebrate a birthday or other milestone. Just as at the farm, the door was always open, you were welcomed with a smile and Jerome made sure that you never left hungry. Jerome was a wonderful grandfather, taking special care, and making sure that the kids always had a treat from the candy drawer, as well as great memories, such as Dylan's first tractor ride when he was just seven days old! Jerome was a kind and gentle man, known for his care of the land and of his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jerome will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters: Pauline Rath (Russell Koch) of Burr, SK, and Amanda (Guy) Compagna and family, Dylan and Zoey of Humboldt, SK; his stepson, Ken (Linda) Schoettler and family, Holly (Jacob) Jensen, and family, Declan and Bailey of LeRoy, SK, Jennifer Schoettler (James Myers) of Humboldt, SK; Curtis (Melissa) Schoettler of Watson, SK, and Stephanie Schoettler (Morgan Buhs) of Watson, SK; his siblings: Gert Schmitz, Dolores Lemmerick, Vivian (Hugo) Korte, Greg (Sandi) Rath, and Larry (Evelyn) Rath; sisters-in-law, Rosella Rath and Cathy Rath; brother-in-law, Don Korte; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives from the Schoettler family, and friends. Jerome was predeceased by his wife Eileen, (1986); parents, August and Paula (nee Menz) Rath; brothers, Mathias and Robert; sister, Marilyn; and brothers-in-law, Dick Lemmerick and Lorne Schmitz. The Funeral Mass for Jerome was offered on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part were: John Benning, crossbearer; Linda Schoettler and Randy Korte, scripture readers; Laurie Rath, intentions; Dylan Compagna, Zoey Compagna, and Russell Koch, giftbearers; Linda Schoettler and Danette Lemmerick, eulogists; Roxanne Rath and Danette Lemmerick, memorial table attendants. Ken Schoettler, Holly Jensen, Jennifer Schoettler, Curtis Schoettler, Stephanie Schoettler, and Trevor Agar, were active pallbearers, and honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Jerome's life." Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, accompanied by organist, Dolores Hinz, and directed by Loretta Schugmann. A memorial luncheon was held at St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall, Humboldt, SK, and interment followed at St. Peter's R.C. Cemetery, Muenster, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 10, Muenster, SK, S0K 2Y0), or to the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Parish Centre, (c/o P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close