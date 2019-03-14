Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Molle. View Sign

MOLLE : Joan Marie August 3, 1934 - March 4, 2019 Joan Marie (nee Koenig) Molle of Watson, SK, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK. She was 84 years of age. Joan was born on August 3, 1934, to Clemens and Elizabeth (nee Wickenhauser) Koenig at Watson. She grew up on the family farm south of Englefeld, SK, and attended Korbel School, just north of the Koenig homestead. Following her education, Joan worked for local families helping with a variety of jobs. On September 7, 1954, she married Lorne Molle in St. Oswald R.C. Church at Romance, SK. They began their life together on the Molle farm near Watson, where they raised their family of four, three daughters and one son. In 1986, Joan and Lorne moved into Watson and continued to farm from town until retiring in 1998. Together, they built a new home on an acreage just south of Watson. A final move was made into Watson in 2005 where they continued to reside. As well as being a dedicated homemaker, for 15 years Joan was involved with pastoral care at Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson. As well, she was a member of the Watson New Horizons Seniors Centre, and a lifetime member of the Watson C.W.L. Her favorite leisure activity was curling. An extremely gentle, kind, caring and thoughtful lady, she will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Lorne Molle; their family: daughter, Debra Molle-Goode (George); daughter-in-law, Wendy McGonigal; daughter, Wanda (Terry) Kozar; nine grandchildren; 12 - and soon to be 14 - great-grandchildren; two sisters: Alice (Joe), and MaryAnn (John); and by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Clinton Molle; daughter, Marilyn Molle; parents, Clemens and Elizabeth (nee Wickenhauser) Koenig; and by her brother, Larry Koenig. The Funeral Mass was offered at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah. Others taking part were: Michael Rizal, crossbearer; Patsy Marsh and Lisa Molle, scripture readers; Milt Kerpan, intentions; Ida Yakimenko and Liz Kerpan, giftbearers; and Milt Kerpan, urnbearer. Music ministry was provided by organist Laurie Sproule. An honor guard was formed by members of the Watson C.W.L. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Watson. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Quill Plains Centennial Lodge Pastoral Care or Quill Plains Centennial Lodge Activity Fund (P.O. Box 459, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

