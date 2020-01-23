Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Syroteuk. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

SYROTEUK ; Joseph (Joe) Jul 6, 1928 - Jan 9, 2020 Joseph Syroteuk, age 91 years, of Humboldt passed away, with family by his side, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Humboldt District Hospital. Joseph (Joe) was born on July 6, 1928 to Fred and Annie (nee Paproski) Syroteuk at home, on the family farm. He attended Badger School, in the Wolverine district. On October 12, 1955 Joe married Mary Senko in the Wolverine Ukrainian Catholic Church. They were blessed with three children, two girls and a boy: Valerie on December 24, 1956, Cyril on May 19, 1958, and Donna on February 28, 1963. Joe was a very hard working man, farming being his lifelong passion. Everyone in the community knew if they needed help with anything, "Just call Joe!" Joe will be lovingly remembered by one son and two daughters, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren: Valerie (Brian) LaBrash of Bruno and family, Stan (Vivian), and Laura (Kevin) Gibney and daughters Eileen and Lucy; Cyril (Lois) Syroteuk of Three Hills, AB and family, Brandy (James) Walden and daughter Isabella, Sherry (Troy) Cole and children Jacob, Dixon and Addie, Jolene (Jesse) Hiltz and children Erika, Ryan and Shawn, TJ (Joanna), and Holly; and Donna (Francis) Novecosky of Humboldt and family, Adam (Sarah) and children Kayden, Emma and Everett, and Joshua (Jennifer Bells) and children Jake and Rhett; four sisters and one brother: Mary Kobzey, Bernadette (Binnie) Knaus, Louise Hale, Delores McKeown, and Mervyn (Jean) Syroteuk; one brother-in-law Cyril (Diane) Senko; four sisters-in-law Betty Hall, Marguerite Senko, Alice Syroteuk, and Rita Syroteuk; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Mary (nee Senko); his parents, Fred and Annie (nee Paproski) Syroteuk; parents-in-law, Andrew and Anna (nee Huculak) Senko; son-in-law, Keith Foulds; six brothers: John, Mike, Walter, Cazmere (Kayo), Leonard, and Louis Syroteuk; one sister Emily Dodd; four sisters-in-law: Valentina Syroteuk, Gladys Syroteuk, Jean Senko, Mary Senko; ten brothers-in-law: Ted Dodd, Bill Kobzey, Eddie Knaus, Cyril Hale, Paul McKeown, Harold Hall, John, Mike, William and Steven (in infancy) Senko; four nephews: Glen Dodd, Michael John Senko (in infancy), Richard (Ricky) Senko, and Wilfred Senko. The Prayer Service for Joe was held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, led by Nestor Trach. The Funeral Mass was offered on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Interment followed in the St. Augustine Parish Cemetery. Memorial donations in Joe's memory my be directed to St. Mary's Villa Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





