CRONE : John Henry Apr. 24, 1933 - Mar. 20, 2019 John Henry Crone of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, SK, (and formerly of Annaheim, SK), passed away at Humboldt District Hospital on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was 85 years of age. John was born on April 24, 1933, to Henry and Maria (nee Rolfes) Crone at home in Annaheim. Growing up, he attended school in Annaheim. In 1954, as a young man, John ventured out to Moose Jaw, SK, and was employed as a Steam Engineer for CP Railroad. During that time, at a dance in Chamberlain, SK, he met Dorothy Ackerman, the love of his life. After their first meeting, they both knew they were destined to be together. They were married on John's birthday, April 24, 1957. John and Dorothy resided in Moose Jaw, raising their five children. After working for CP Railroad, John was employed at the Training School, then as a custodian at River View Collegiate and later, as a caretaker at Empire School. However, in the summer of 1974, the family moved to Annaheim so John could pursue his life-long passion of farming. The latter part of John's working career included being custodian at Spalding Hospital and finally as a janitor at Annaheim School. In 2002, John and Dorothy moved to Rose Valley, SK, where they lived for 13 years. They then moved to Muenster, SK, for a short while before finally settling in Humboldt. John loved to drive, which led him to adventures exploring places all over Western Canada with Dorothy at his side. His love of driving most likely led to his love of buying vehicles, as he often showed up at family members' homes sporting a different make and model. John loved time spent at harvest with family, and treasured spending time with his grandchildren. John will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of almost 62 years, DOROTHY (nee Ackerman) Crone; three daughters, two sons, and their families: DEBRA (Larry) Kunz and family, April (Mike) and daughter Michelle, and Bryce; DARRELL (Sharon) Crone and family, Eric (Cassandra) and children Braelyn and Bentley, Nathan (Kelsi), and Ian (Michelle); ARLENE (Curtis) Hall and family, Morgan (Brittnay) and son Shane, Jannelle (Mark), and Coulton (Taylor); DARLENE (Mike) Kosokowsky and family, Katelyn (Jeremy), and Aaron (Inna); and DARWIN (Karleen) Crone and family, Zane and Reece; sisters and brother: Anne Niekamp, Lucille Wuchner, and Joseph (Eleanor) Crone; sisters-in-law: Josephine Crone, Rita Crone, Josie Carrobourg, and Rita Crone; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Dale Crone (in infancy); parents, Henry and Maria (nee Rolfes) Crone; sisters and brothers: Elizabeth (Alois) Plemel, Bernard Crone (in infancy), Cleo (Lorraine) Crone, Paul Crone, Pauline (Simon) Kunz, Art (Martha) Crone, Erwin (Barbara) Crone, Donald Crone, Hedwig (Art) Munkler, Martha (Phillip) Kunz; and by brothers-in-law: Martin Wuchner, and Bernard Niekamp. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Ann's R.C. Church, Annaheim, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Bryce Kunz and Coulton Hall, cross bearers; Sharon Crone and Karleen Crone, scripture readers; Ian Crone and Nathan Crone, intentions; Zane Crone and Reece Crone, gift bearers; Morgan Hall, Jannelle Hall and Katelyn Kosokowsky, eulogists and tributes. The urn bearers were Darwin Crone, Arlene Hall, and Darlene Kosokowsky. Music ministry was provided by Lorraine Holtvogt and the St. Ann's Parish Choir. Honorary pallbearers were all John's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment will take place at St. Ann's R.C. Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation (P.O. Box 1360, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) or St. Ann's R.C. Church/Cemetery Fund (P.O. Box 120, Annaheim, SK, S0K 0G0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





