John Engelbert Taphorn Jan 26, 1937 - Oct 25, 2011 Eight years ago God called you home, My loss was Heaven's gain. Though gone from sight, The fingerprints you left me still remain. The void you left no one can fill Your loss too much to bear, But oh, what comfort now to find Your fingerprints everywhere! They show up unexpectedly In moments and in places In sights and sounds, and scents And even in faces Of those you touched with your warm heart and all your loving ways, These marks you left no flood can wash Nor can time fade away. Though I miss you every day And I know I always will; You left me with a legacy Of love that lingers still. I'll cling to precious memories In this time that we're apart And take comfort in your prints Forever etched upon my heart. "I'll see you on the far side banks of Jordan!" Lovingly, Janie
Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019