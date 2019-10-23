Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Engelbert Taphorn. View Sign In Memoriam

John Engelbert Taphorn Jan 26, 1937 - Oct 25, 2011 Eight years ago God called you home, My loss was Heaven's gain. Though gone from sight, The fingerprints you left me still remain. The void you left no one can fill Your loss too much to bear, But oh, what comfort now to find Your fingerprints everywhere! They show up unexpectedly In moments and in places In sights and sounds, and scents And even in faces Of those you touched with your warm heart and all your loving ways, These marks you left no flood can wash Nor can time fade away. Though I miss you every day And I know I always will; You left me with a legacy Of love that lingers still. I'll cling to precious memories In this time that we're apart And take comfort in your prints Forever etched upon my heart. "I'll see you on the far side banks of Jordan!" Lovingly, Janie





John Engelbert Taphorn Jan 26, 1937 - Oct 25, 2011 Eight years ago God called you home, My loss was Heaven's gain. Though gone from sight, The fingerprints you left me still remain. The void you left no one can fill Your loss too much to bear, But oh, what comfort now to find Your fingerprints everywhere! They show up unexpectedly In moments and in places In sights and sounds, and scents And even in faces Of those you touched with your warm heart and all your loving ways, These marks you left no flood can wash Nor can time fade away. Though I miss you every day And I know I always will; You left me with a legacy Of love that lingers still. I'll cling to precious memories In this time that we're apart And take comfort in your prints Forever etched upon my heart. "I'll see you on the far side banks of Jordan!" Lovingly, Janie Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close