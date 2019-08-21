Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Peck. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Memorial service 2:00 PM Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 View Map Obituary

PECK: John (Jack) Allen Feb. 29, 1928 - Aug. 12, 2019 A remarkable man, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to all, Jack Peck passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents Don and Irene Peck (nee King); his wife and mother of his children Jeanne Peck (nee Johnson) (1929 - 1988); his son, Brian Peck (1954 - 2010), and Brian's partner Donna Sader. Jack was the anchor and foundation of his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Lee Peck , and forever in the hearts of his family: daughter Jayne (Craig) Clendening, grandson Taylor (Erin) Peck (Liv and John), and grandson Dorian Peck (Renee Cormier); son Tom Peck, granddaughters Emily and Julia; granddaughter Candace Truelove (Lowel Moradillo) (Bryn and Rhona); granddaughter Sarah (Kim) Jepson (Brielle and Ashlynn). His presence will be missed by his adoring extended family: Lee's daughters Sheila (David) Miller (Zachary, Quinn and Shane), and Shannon (Dave) Frew; and Craig Clendening's children, Tom (Jessica) and Laura. The family is grateful to Dr. Konstantynowicz, Dr. Othman, and the medical professionals at the Regina General Hospital and Palliative Care at the Regina Pasqua Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Curtis, Dr. Johnson, nurses Candace, Ashley, Maria and Donna for the exceptional care and attention they gave to Papa. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at The Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 Victoria Avenue East, Regina, SK on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Donations in memory of John (Jack) Peck can be made to Palliative Care Services, Unit 3A, Pasqua Hospital, 4101 Dewdney Avenue, Regina, SK S4T 1A5 or to Regina Jazz Society Corp. (Saskatchewan Suite), P.O. Box 24054, 2202 Broad Street, Regina, SK S4P 4J8. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





