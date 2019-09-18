Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Albers. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

ALBERS : Joseph John Murray Jan. 25, 1959 - Aug. 30, 2019 Joseph John Murray Albers passed away in Courteney, BC August 30, 2019 at the age of 60. Joe was born on January 25, 1959 in Humboldt, Sask. to Gilbert and Margaret Albers. He and his 3 siblings were raised on a farm near Marysburg, SK where he helped with the farm. Leisure time was spent rafting in the spring, bike riding, ice skating on the dugout, playing baseball with the Marysburg Royals, and the family curled together at the local curling rink. Joe attended St. Henry Elementary School and then attended Lake Lenore High School for the remainder of his schooling. In his younger years he enjoyed welding and making things with metal. At the age of 13 he built his own motorized go-cart. He later built one for his 3 girls which they still own and have fond memories of. Over the years Joe learned many trades and was always eager to try something new. He excelled at design and learning to work with various building materials. He became a true "jack of all trades." On October 21, 1977 Joe married Lorna (daughter of Ralph and Francis Mueller) in Lake Lenore, SK. Joe continued to live most of his life in the Humboldt area. Joe had a heart for adventure. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping at St. Brieux, Stony Lake, and Manitou Beach, he enjoyed spending time on the water in his boat, taking his children and grandchildren ski biscuiting, and fishing. Joe loved his family and his grandkids were his pride and joy. They lovingly called him Opa. Joe is survived by his three daughters: Joelene (Matt) Linner and son Winston of Saskatoon, Amanda (Paul) Titman and children Lucas, William, and Arie Anna of Saskatoon, Dawn Bergermann (Chad Skjerpen) and children Ashtyn and Sierra of Humboldt; Brother David Albers of Vulcan, AB; Sisters Brenda (Paul) Mitchell of Vulcan, AB, and Catherine Albers of Courteney, BC; ex-wife Lorna (Mueller) Albers of Humboldt; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe was predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Margaret Albers. A Service of Remembrance was held at Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm, officiated by Jenny Irwin. Interment followed in St. Augustine Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's memory may be directed to Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Mental Heath & Addictions Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





