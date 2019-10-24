Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Crone. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

CRONE: Joseph Jul 28, 1934- Oct 12, 2019 The unexpected death of Mr. Joseph "Joe" Crone, 85 years, of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt occurred on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Joe was born on July 28, 1934 to Henry and Maria (nee Rolfes) Crone at home on the family farm, three miles south of Annaheim. Growing up he attended Annaheim School until Grade 4, then he went to live with his sister Liz Plemel near St. Gregor and attended Diamond Willow School. Joe's first job was as a hired hand on Walter Pappenfus's farm from 1950 to 1955. In 1955, he went to Moose Jaw to work for the C.P.R. On July 27, 1957, Joe married Eleanor Kunz at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Church. Joe and Eleanor lived in Moose Jaw until 1965 when they moved back to Annaheim. He then worked at Doepker Industries for 17 years. In 1970 he decided to become a farmer and moved to the Harry Vanderlinde farm. Joe loved to go to their cabin at Barrier Lake and spend time with his family. He enjoyed watching the grandkids hockey games and was an avid fan of the Humboldt Broncos. Joe also loved to watch Chuckwagon races. In 2004, Joe and Eleanor moved in to Humboldt and then in 2014 he became a resident at St. Mary's Villa. Joe will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, ELEANOR (nee Kunz) Crone; their six children, 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren: JOANNE (Don) Willenborg and family Carey (Chad) Nicholson and sons Zachary and Jacob, and Brennan (Marcia) Willenborg and children Jaxon and Charlie; SHERRY (Bruce) Huls and family Sheila (Tyrall) Finlayson and children Madison, Denali, Damon and Briar, Kimberly Huls (Keith) Kuntz) and sons Cohen and Jace, Lana (Jeff) Saufert and daughter Ella, and Lori (Brad) Silzer and children Blake and Taiya; BRIAN Crone and family Arin (Chanessa) Crone and Jordan (Kathryn) Crone and son Craig; CHRIS (Michelle) Crone and family Sheldon (Kimberly) Crone and son Owen, and Karleen (Patrick) Brown and daughter Lydia; GORDON Crone (Misty Purdy) and family Crystal, Colby and Coral; and MICHAEL (Robyn) Crone and family Lexi, Avery and Tiege; sisters: Anne Niekamp and Lucille Wuchner; sisters-in-law: Josephine Crone, Rita Crone, Josie Carrobourg, Rita Crone and Dorothy Crone; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents Henry and Maria (nee Rolfes) Crone; sisters and brothers: Elizabeth (Alois) Plemel, Bernard Crone (in infancy), Cleo (Lorraine) Crone, Paul Crone, Pauline (Simon) Kunz, Art (Martha) Crone, Erwin (Barbara) Crone, Donald Crone, Hedwig (Art) Munkler, Martha (Phillip) Kunz, John Crone; and brothers-in-law: Martin Wuchner, Bernard Niekamp and Raymond Fortin. The Funeral Mass for Joe was held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Interment followed at St. Augustine Columbarium. Memorial donations in Joe's memory may be made to the St. Mary's Villa Foundation or Humboldt District Hospital Foundation, General Equipment Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





