Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH MENZ. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

MENZ; Joseph Carl July 17, 1939 – February 24, 2020 Joseph Carl Menz, age 80, of Humboldt, SK passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 with family by his side. Joe was born July 17, 1939 to Anton and Anna (Thiel) Menz. He grew up on the family farm 7 1/2 miles north of Muenster and attended Ives school. He went on to SIAST in Moose Jaw and received his Journeyman in carpentry. He was employed at Graham Construction and in 1957 helped to build the Estevan Boundary Dam and assisted in the addition to St. Peter's College, Muenster in 1959 and the building of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt in 1963. In 1968/69 he was employed with Monarch Construction and was self-employed in 1970-1971. In 1971 he joined Willie and Evelyn Sarauer to start Western Industries in St. Gregor where they manufactured fifth wheel camper trailers and eventually grain boxes and other farm equipment. In 1981 Joe and his brother in law Pat purchased the business. Western Industries was sold in 1994 to C.I.M. of Humboldt. Joe continued to operate his other business, Jopa Industries in Humboldt, which was formed in 1988. He manufactured his patented, Alumi-Tech Cover for the bed of pick-up trucks. Jopa Industries was sold in 2014. Joe was a very modest person, with a strong sense of humour. His interests were camping, fishing, time with the grand kids, coffee with friends and quiet times in nature. And oh, how he loved his great-granddaughters Stella and Sienna. When Joe semi-retired he was given the privilege of looking after Frank Poelking's miniature horses. He also re-kindled his love for carpentry by building infrared saunas with his brother Leo and building and renovating houses for his children. A lifelong learner, Joe continued to hone his ability to dowse throughout the years. This was a stepping point to creating his life energy pyramids and developing his spirituality. Joe served on the Muenster Community Hall Board, the Wolverine Housing Authority and was a member of the Elks. Joe married the love of his life, Anne Blanch in 1961. They lived in Muenster, SK where they raised their four children (3 daughters and a son) and moved to Humboldt in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anne, and their children and families, Lorie Menz and Glenn Wildeman of Humboldt, Donna and Rob Muench of Humboldt and their children Hayley Muench and Chad Lummerding and daughters Stella and Sienna of Saskatoon, Josh (Erin) of Calgary, AB, Zach (Kianna) of Calgary, AB, Sandy and Ken Angelstad of Camrose, AB and children Carley and Jackson of Edmonton, AB, Darryl and Niamh and their son Seamus of Humboldt. Joe is also survived by his siblings and their families, Paula Kuemper of Terrace, BC, Irene Kuemper of Surrey, BC, Loretta and Fred Kuemper of Terrace, BC, Leo and Carol Menz Humboldt, and Leona and Murray Schemenauer of Lake Lenore, his in-laws Murray and Steph Blanch, Maggie Blanch, Karen and Alan Korte, Mary and Roger Hofmann, Pat and Sharon Blanch, George and Dawn Blanch, and Colleen and Tom Gray. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Anna Menz, Anne's parents Leo and Cecelia (Saretsky) Blanch, his sister Antoinette (Menz) and husband Irvin Duerr, brothers-in-law Art Kuemper and Norbert Kuemper, nephews Mark Kuemper, Kim Duerr, and Murray Kuemper, sister-in-law Bernie (Blanch) and her husband Don Danchilla, and brother-in-law, Bill Blanch. A Funeral Mass for Joe was held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Memorial Donations in Joe's memory may be directed to St. Mary's Villa Foundation: New Building Fund (Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





Joseph Carl July 17, 1939 – February 24, 2020 Joseph Carl Menz, age 80, of Humboldt, SK passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 with family by his side. Joe was born July 17, 1939 to Anton and Anna (Thiel) Menz. He grew up on the family farm 7 1/2 miles north of Muenster and attended Ives school. He went on to SIAST in Moose Jaw and received his Journeyman in carpentry. He was employed at Graham Construction and in 1957 helped to build the Estevan Boundary Dam and assisted in the addition to St. Peter's College, Muenster in 1959 and the building of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt in 1963. In 1968/69 he was employed with Monarch Construction and was self-employed in 1970-1971. In 1971 he joined Willie and Evelyn Sarauer to start Western Industries in St. Gregor where they manufactured fifth wheel camper trailers and eventually grain boxes and other farm equipment. In 1981 Joe and his brother in law Pat purchased the business. Western Industries was sold in 1994 to C.I.M. of Humboldt. Joe continued to operate his other business, Jopa Industries in Humboldt, which was formed in 1988. He manufactured his patented, Alumi-Tech Cover for the bed of pick-up trucks. Jopa Industries was sold in 2014. Joe was a very modest person, with a strong sense of humour. His interests were camping, fishing, time with the grand kids, coffee with friends and quiet times in nature. And oh, how he loved his great-granddaughters Stella and Sienna. When Joe semi-retired he was given the privilege of looking after Frank Poelking's miniature horses. He also re-kindled his love for carpentry by building infrared saunas with his brother Leo and building and renovating houses for his children. A lifelong learner, Joe continued to hone his ability to dowse throughout the years. This was a stepping point to creating his life energy pyramids and developing his spirituality. Joe served on the Muenster Community Hall Board, the Wolverine Housing Authority and was a member of the Elks. Joe married the love of his life, Anne Blanch in 1961. They lived in Muenster, SK where they raised their four children (3 daughters and a son) and moved to Humboldt in 1989. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Anne, and their children and families, Lorie Menz and Glenn Wildeman of Humboldt, Donna and Rob Muench of Humboldt and their children Hayley Muench and Chad Lummerding and daughters Stella and Sienna of Saskatoon, Josh (Erin) of Calgary, AB, Zach (Kianna) of Calgary, AB, Sandy and Ken Angelstad of Camrose, AB and children Carley and Jackson of Edmonton, AB, Darryl and Niamh and their son Seamus of Humboldt. Joe is also survived by his siblings and their families, Paula Kuemper of Terrace, BC, Irene Kuemper of Surrey, BC, Loretta and Fred Kuemper of Terrace, BC, Leo and Carol Menz Humboldt, and Leona and Murray Schemenauer of Lake Lenore, his in-laws Murray and Steph Blanch, Maggie Blanch, Karen and Alan Korte, Mary and Roger Hofmann, Pat and Sharon Blanch, George and Dawn Blanch, and Colleen and Tom Gray. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Anton and Anna Menz, Anne's parents Leo and Cecelia (Saretsky) Blanch, his sister Antoinette (Menz) and husband Irvin Duerr, brothers-in-law Art Kuemper and Norbert Kuemper, nephews Mark Kuemper, Kim Duerr, and Murray Kuemper, sister-in-law Bernie (Blanch) and her husband Don Danchilla, and brother-in-law, Bill Blanch. A Funeral Mass for Joe was held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from St. Augustine R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Memorial Donations in Joe's memory may be directed to St. Mary's Villa Foundation: New Building Fund (Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal & East Central Trader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close