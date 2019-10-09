PASTOR: Joseph Francis Feb. 9, 1951 - Oct. 15, 1989 Life is but a stopping place, A pause in what's to be, A resting place along the road, To sweet eternity. We all have different journey's Different paths along the way, We all were meant to learn some things, But never meant to stay... Our destination is a place, Far greater than we know. For some the journey's quicker, For some the journey's slow. And looking back with memories, Upon the path you trod, We bless the hours we had with you, And leave the rest to God. Thirty years in heart and mind, Beautiful memories he left behind. Brenda
Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019