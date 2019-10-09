Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Pastor. View Sign In Memoriam

PASTOR: Joseph Francis Feb. 9, 1951 - Oct. 15, 1989 Life is but a stopping place, A pause in what's to be, A resting place along the road, To sweet eternity. We all have different journey's Different paths along the way, We all were meant to learn some things, But never meant to stay... Our destination is a place, Far greater than we know. For some the journey's quicker, For some the journey's slow. And looking back with memories, Upon the path you trod, We bless the hours we had with you, And leave the rest to God. Thirty years in heart and mind, Beautiful memories he left behind. Brenda Published in Humboldt Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019

