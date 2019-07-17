Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Tameling. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

TAMELING : Joseph "Joe" Leo April 28, 1939 - July 7, 2019 Joseph "Joe" Leo Tameling of Humboldt, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 80 years of age. Joe was born to Joseph Sr. and Emma (nee Schmeaders) Tameling on April 28, 1939, at home on their farm near Muenster. He attended St. Francis School in the area, and then continued his education at St. Peter's College in Muenster. After moving to Hinton, AB, to work for the Bank of Nova Scotia, Joe later returned to help on the family farm. On July 24, 1963, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Prokosch and together they moved to Humboldt. Their marriage was blessed with five children: Clark (deceased), Lisa, Calvin, Trevor and Regan. Joe was very active in the community: he was involved in the Knights of Columbus, leased the Uniplex Concession in Humboldt, and his love of sports lead him to participate in curling, and brought him to countless Broncos games. Joe's greatest passions in life were fishing, hunting and farming. His love of all three was shared with his family and friends. Joe continued to enjoy these activities until the fall of 2018. Joe also loved spending time with family and friends. Joe's life was filled with endless love, laughter, and memories including daily coffee with friends, multiple drives to check the crops, camping adventures, and an unforgettable trip to Las Vegas. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife, MARJ (nee Prokosch) Tameling; four children and their families: LISA (Neil) Weyland - Dallas, Mitchell and Brooks Owen; CALVIN (Jean) Tameling - Josh, Jade and Reece Tameling; TREVOR (Shelley) Tameling - Brittney, Taylor and Alesha Tameling; and REGAN Tameling; two brothers: Ed (Leola) Tameling, Al (Marianne) Tameling, and Otto Tameling; sisters-in-law: Renee Tameling and Barb Tameling. He is also survived by his in-laws of the Prokosch family; and numerous nieces and nephews of the Tameling and Prokosch families. Joe was predeceased by his son, CLARK Tameling; son-in-law, Trevor Owen; parents, Joseph Sr. and Emma (nee Schmeaders) Tameling; parents-in-law, Richard and MaryAnn (nee Kraeleman) Prokosch; two brothers: Bill Tameling and Ray Tameling; brother-in-law, Ken Prokosch; sister-in-law, Lillian Tameling; and nephew, Todd Schuler.The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Others taking part were: Jade Tameling, cross bearer; Gail Ortman and Kaitlin Prokosch, scripture readers; Jolene Anderson, intentions; Brittney Tameling, eulogist; Jennifer Anderson and Andrea Haberman, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Dolores Hinz, member of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, and soloist, Faith Schuler. An honor guard was formed by members of the Knights of Columbus. Pallbearers were Dallas Owen, Mitchell Owen, Brooks Owen, Josh Tameling, Reece Tameling, and Scott Welter. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation General Equipment Fund (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK) or the (#101 - 440 2nd. Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 2C3). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





