Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

STRUEBY : Josephine (nee Hohmann) Nov. 21, 1937 - Jun. 11, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Josephine Mary Strueby announce her sudden passing on June 11, 2019 at Lumsden and District Heritage Home. Josephine was born on November 21, 1937 in Lake Lenore, Saskatchewan to Gregor and Barbara (nee Brons) Hohmann. She was the third of seven children and their only daughter. Her family moved to Chilliwack, British Columbia when she was nine years old. This is where Josephine met the love of her life, Gerald Strueby. They were married on July 9, 1960 and moved back to Saskatchewan in 1962. They were blessed with six children. They lived briefly in Fulda, then in St. Gregor, and finally settled in Englefeld in 1972 for the next 41 years. Shortly after Gerald's passing in 2010, Josephine moved to Humboldt, then Regina, and then eventually to a long-term care home in Lumsden. Mom really enjoyed getting out to curl with her friends, family gatherings, and beating Dad at cards. She lived a very private life but was always one of constant giving and caring for her family while never taking or wanting much of anything for herself. Even though her later years were filled with many hard fought physical and emotional battles, she never voiced any complaints. She cherished every visit with her family and always had a smile and a chuckle to give despite her condition, right to the end. Josephine will be lovingly remembered by her children: Patti (Cyril) Wehner of Watson, SK and their children Raquelle of Watson and Stephan (Bonnie) with children Blake and Heidi of Watson; Bev Strueby of Victoria, BC; Kelly (Brenda) Strueby of Humboldt, SK and their children Jeremy (Kerri) with children Jayna, Lincoln, and Charlize of Humboldt; Jesse (Amanda) Strueby of Humboldt, SK, and Jerrett (Mattea) of Red Deer, AB; Terry (Sharon) Strueby of Regina, SK and their children Adam (Erika), Erin, and Jeffrey; Deborah (Garnet) Hagen of Regina, SK and her daughters Nicole (Andrew) and Jordan (Tucker); and Kevin (Alexis) Strueby of Winnipeg, MB; three brothers: Joe (Gillian) Hohmann of Vancouver, BC; George Hohmann of Vancouver, BC; and Ron Hohmann of Salmon Arm, BC. Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Strueby; her parents Gregor and Barbara (nee Brons) Hohmann; and brothers: Ed Hohmann, Ferd Hohmann, and Ben Hohmann. Josephine's Funeral Mass was offered at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Englefeld, SK on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Francis Alomeah. Others taking part were: Elizabeth Best, crossbearer and altar server; Nicole Hagen and Erin Strueby, scripture readers; Jeremy Strueby, intentions; Jerrett Strueby and Jeffrey Strueby, giftbearers; Brenda Strunk and Marie Ven Der Buhs, memorial table attendants; Kevin Strueby, urn bearer; Englefeld CWL, honor guard. Music ministry was provided by Manny Lefebvre and members of the Holy Guardian Angels Parish Choir; also, Sandra Athmer. Interment followed at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Cemetery in Englefeld, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Cemetery Fund. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306)-682-4114.





