BAILEY: Joyce Edith February, 24 1928 - August 26, 2019 Joyce Edith Bailey was born February, 24 1928 in Weyburn SK. She was the last of five children born to Gertrude and Francis Bailey. Mom spent her early years in the community of Khedive and at a young age the Bailey family moved north of Star City to the Norwood area where she attended the Norwood District School. When Mom finished her schooling she went to work for the Blackwell family in Melfort, SK as a housekeeper. Mom learned much during this time - more specifically this was the start of what was to become Mom's world of cooking and baking which earned her the best cook and baker award in our family's eyes. In her tender 20`s, her brother Lloyd`s best friend came courting. On July 9, 1949 Joyce Bailey married Lorne Thompson in Pathlow, SK. Lorne and Joyce resided on what was to become the last Thompson homestead which had belonged to Mary and Cyrus Thompson. Although this was not Mom's first farm, this is where Mom called home and honed many skills as a farmer's wife. We called Mom - "Dad's right hand man" for a reason. Mom was always an early riser - crack of dawn or shortly thereafter you'd find her - planting her garden, caretaking the animals, preparing meals, washing clothes in the ringer washer, bringing in water or you'd simply find her hauling grain, driving the tractor - the swather - the combine. But most importantly Mom evolved into a wonderful young lady with a huge heart for animals, or at least that's where it started. Mom loved every critter that came home to the farm - regardless of what it was. On butchering day, you would find Mom hiding in their bedroom with a pillow over her head to muffle the gunshot sound. Mom would walk the house on those days with wet cheeks and silent tears. Mom was soft! That being said, Mom did have a particular dislike for magpies. If a magpie crossed her path and picked at another birds nest or babies in the nest, you would see her marching across the grass with her single shot, loaded and ready to take out the dirty rotter, as Mom would call them. As a young woman Mom continued to develop her love of baking and cooking and it was always a glorious day when you came home from school - walked into the house and your first thought was - "good news - Mom's had an indoor day", and you knew it before you saw it - bread, Mom baked the best bread....cinnamon buns, cookies, cake loaves, pies...you name it, there wasn't much Mom didn't make. If you were lucky enough to be first in line you got the crust and yes, there were fights over who got the crust. I'd like to think we share some of Mom's kitchen talents but with all honesty we haven't been able to hold a candle next to her! Mom and Dad worked hard together to build their farm life and in August of 1955 Clare was born, followed by Debbie in December 1956, Diana in January 1962 and Karen in December of 1970. As the children arrived Mom took up sewing and although she knew basics our neighbour, Ida McMunn asked mom over to help her learn. Mom was a fast learner, Ida a great teacher - Mom sewed pretty much all of our clothing from then on. At one point in time she was sewing pants for a school Christmas Concert which was the next day. She had been sewing upstairs and was bringing down her finished work when she slipped on a stair. She took a pretty good tumble on her fanny and there was dialogue with Dad that sounded something like a squabble of words - not long after a handrail was fastened to the wall of the staircase so there wouldn't be repeats when Mom was "late night sewing". In the late 70's Mom started another chapter. She worked at the Cara Valla Inn in Melfort, SK as a housekeeper and eventually moved on to laundry. Working closer to home, Mom was caretaker to two little boys, Wayne & David, Kathy and Bob Smith 's children in Star City, SK. Grounded in farm work, Mom's work ethic was the same regardless of where she worked, and she always did her best. Mom developed a deep appreciation for her co-workers and employers and remained in touch with them for many years. In Mom's later years she adopted pretty much any animal that dropped by. She had her regular hummingbird every season who used to swing in the picture window, a fox who showed up to sit on the snowbank in the front yard, a skunk, yes, also looked after by Mom not to mention numerous dogs and cats. If you knew our Dad you might know that he was never a fan of having an indoor cat - they were natural born mousers to be outside, but as us kids grew up and moved away he loosened the rule a little bit and eventually the last cat to reside at the farm was a big red boy named Rusty...Mom's favourite feline. Dad was hard pressed to think of having this big cat inside but we knew he was a hit the day Rusty sat on top of Dad's head and Mom took the picture to prove it. Mom called him Rusty....Dad called him Son. Mom's last years were spent at Mont. St. Joseph Home where she became an active member of the home's community. She learned to paint and befriended staff who also became family. She was often called "grandma" and loved by many of her caretakers. We would be remiss if we did not mention the tremendous care and love Mom received with these wonderfully kind folks. For the past 21 years Mom lived a solo life after Dad's passing and she missed him greatly.





If you knew our Dad you might know that he was never a fan of having an indoor cat - they were natural born mousers to be outside, but as us kids grew up and moved away he loosened the rule a little bit and eventually the last cat to reside at the farm was a big red boy named Rusty...Mom's favourite feline. Dad was hard pressed to think of having this big cat inside but we knew he was a hit the day Rusty sat on top of Dad's head and Mom took the picture to prove it. Mom called him Rusty....Dad called him Son. Mom's last years were spent at Mont. St. Joseph Home where she became an active member of the home's community. She learned to paint and befriended staff who also became family. She was often called "grandma" and loved by many of her caretakers. We would be remiss if we did not mention the tremendous care and love Mom received with these wonderfully kind folks. For the past 21 years Mom lived a solo life after Dad's passing and she missed him greatly. God called gently on August 26, 2019 to bring Mom home and we know she has once again been joined with our Dad. She leaves to mourn Clare (wife Barbara, sons Mitchell & Derek), Debbie (son Curtis, wife Emina and children Nolan, Eli, Anika), Diana (daughter Katelyn) and Karen as well numerous nieces nephews and cousins. We were privileged to have this great lady with us for 91+ years. Rest in Peace Mom. A graveside service was held on August 29, 2019 at the Star City Cemetery.

