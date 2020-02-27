Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Wasserman. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

WASSERMANN; Kathleen Gertrude Nov 22, 1946 - Feb 15, 2020 (73 Years) It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Kathleen Gertrude Wassermann (nee Thiemann), 73 years of Muenster, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence. Kathleen was born November 22, 1946 to Clem and Frances (Schmidt) Thiemann in Humboldt, SK. She was raised on the Thiemann farm eight miles south of St. Gregor. She attended Sjolie School, then finished her schooling in Muenster then worked at Robinson Store in Humboldt. Kathy and Wilbert met at a dance in Humboldt, where we are certain she fell in love with dad on the dance floor. Wilbert decided to propose to Kathy on Christmas Eve on their way to her family farm. Wilbert turned into another farmers driveway to propose, only to have the farmer come up the driveway with a manure spreader… needless to say the decision had to be quick, and their love story began They married on July 26, 1967 in St. Gregor. They farmed together one and a half miles north of Muenster and raised their three children Brent, Monique and Chantelle. Kathy's passion was her family and grandchildren. She loved babysitting the grandkids anytime she could. She especially loved when they spent time at the farm. The grandkids have many memories of new kittens, playing cards, monopoly, quading and making trips to the garden for fresh vegetables for supper. Kathy was an excellent cook and baker taking pride at making holidays and birthdays extra special. Christmas being one of her favourite holidays where she loved to spoil her family with a beautiful meal and gifts. Many people from the community knew Kathy from her work at the Co-op for over 25 years. Kathy will be lovingly missed by her husband of 52 years Wilbert and their three children: Brent Wassermann of Victoria B.C.; Monique (Don) Carriere of Red Deer, AB and children Will and Brooke; Chantelle (Kent) Szautner of Saskatoon, and children Mila and Charlie. 1 brother Joseph (Diana) Thiemann of Saskatoon; 4 sisters: Delores (Tony) Frerichs of St. Gregor, Fran (Al) Gasmo Bremner of Humboldt, Leona Parker of Toronto; and Mary (Camil) Labrecque of Elrose; brothers and sisters-in-law: Annette (Benno) Muench of Spruce Grove AB, Roman (Marian) Wassermann, Ken (Phyllis) Wasserman all of Humboldt, Lloyd (Eugene) Frank, Jim (Teresa) Wassermann and Rose Haeusler all of Muenster; and numerous nieces nephews. Kathy was predeceased by her parents Clem and Frances Thiemann; parents-in-law Edwin and Mary (Loehr) Wassermann; two brothers: Clem Thiemann and Ken Thiemann; nieces: Colette Muench and Shannon Gasmo; and brother-in-law Lyle Haeusler. A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cathedral Muenster. Interment followed at St. Peter's R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donation's in Kathy's memory may be directed to St. Peter's R.C. Cemetery Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME Humboldt 306-682-1622





