; Kenneth August Nov 7, 1934 – Nov 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth August Faul, aged 85 years of Cudworth, SK, announce his peaceful passing on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon. Ken was born November 7, 1934 to Joseph and Rosie (nee Moorman) Faul in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Ken grew up on a farm near Dixon and obtained his early education at Dixon School. He completed his high school years at St. Peter's College in Muenster. Following an early, yet memorable, career working in Yellowknife, Ken returned to Humboldt where he met the love of his life Loreen Kuemper. They were married on October 14, 1958 at St. Peter's Cathedral in Muenster and with this union they were blessed with seven children. Ken's lifelong career was with the Co-op Association. He began as a hardware manager in Rosetown, Vernon BC, Quesnel, BC, and Terrace, BC. In 1975, the family returned to Saskatoon where Ken finished his career as a Hardware & Paint Buyer with Federated Co-op. Ken retired in 1994. In 1995 Ken and Loreen moved to Cudworth to enjoy the small-town atmosphere where it was quiet and serene. This provided a fun and safe place for their grandchildren to come and spend their summer vacations and to enjoy the swimming pool and other activities in the community. Family was always first and spending time with them was #1 in Ken's book. Ken was a very social man who loved to keep busy and help out wherever he could. They thoroughly enjoyed their life in Cudworth. Ken enjoyed going up town to catch up with friends and the daily talks that went on around a coffee table, he could spend hours visiting with people as they passed by his yard. In his younger years Ken played College Hockey. In Saskatoon he played with The Old Timers Hockey Team and enjoyed playing badminton. Ken found the most pleasure spending time at the family cottage at Struthers Lake. The family cabin provided many wonderful memories for their children and grandchildren. While at the lake he loved fishing and golfing. While living in British Columbia Ken spent many fun filled hours fishing for salmon on the Skeena River. Ken was very faithful and devoted to St. Michael's R.C. Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Everyone will miss Ken's loving personality, friendly smile and his love of story telling. Ken will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his loving wife of 61 years, LOREEN Faul of Cudworth and their seven children, 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren: Deborah Faul of Edmonton and family Jennifer, Gillian and Drew; Ron Faul of Saskatoon; Beverly Faul of Ottawa, ON and family Ashley (Josh) and Sean; Karen (Jeff) Faul- Smith of Saskatoon and family Steven (Kristal) and children Kate and Ethan and Jeremy (friend, Laura); Susan Faul (Randy Chivers) of Saskatoon and family Joel (Alli), Shalya (Kyle), Adam, Erika (Luke) and Brandon (Aiden); Jim (Shelly) Faul of Saskatoon and family Arianna and Darien, Val (Tim) Schneider of Saskatoon and family Emerald and Nicholas. Ken is also survived by one sister Carol (Art) of Abbotsford, B.C.; sister-in-law Sheila Faul of Grand Prairie, AB; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rosie Faul, his brothers Murray Faul and Joe (Arty) Faul and nephew Bradley Faul. A Prayer Service for Ken was held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and a Funeral Mass was offered on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Both services were held at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Cudworth. Memorial Donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Saskatchewan Lung Association or St. Michael's Haven. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in Humboldt Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019

