Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Wuchner. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

WUCHNER : Lawrence John July 26, 1938 - April 17, 2019 Our dear husband, father, grand-father and friend, Lawrence Wuchner of Humboldt, SK passed away at the Humboldt and District Hospital on Wednesday April 17, 2019. He was 80 years of age. Lawrence was welcomed into this world on July 26, 1938 by his parents John and Martha (nee Held) Wuchner. He grew up on a farm 4 km Northeast of St. Gregor with 5 siblings. With a love of the land and love for animals, Lawrence dedicated his life to farming. He purchased some land and a yard-site and with the help of his brothers built a new house there in 1965. This would be where he would start a new life together with the love of his life, Sylvia Munkler of St. Gregor. They were married on July 9, 1966 and blessed with a family of 5 children. Lawrence led a busy life but always found time to help a friend or enjoy the company of others. He enjoyed a variety of activities throughout his life such as playing ball, fishing, boating, ski-dooing, working with his hands, travelling and later on daily adventures with Sylvia. His family meant the world to him. Not only was he proud of his children but was especially fond of all his grandchildren. They filled his heart with joy. Lawrence's family would like to thank all those who were a part of his life and enjoyed time spent together laughing, playing and visiting which he thoroughly enjoyed. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 52 years Sylvia (nee Munkler) Wuchner; two sons, three daughters and nine grandchildren: James Wuchner of Kindersley, SK; David (Tanya) Wuchner of Humboldt, SK, and family Amanda (Brandon) Smith of Humboldt and Danielle (special friend Tyler Leier) of Saskatoon, SK; Gloria (Warren) Woodcock and their sons Owen and Mitchell all of Fort Nelson, BC; Joyce (Mark) Barlage and family, Breanna and Dawson all of Humboldt; June Duggleby and family Joseph, Alexander and Amber all of Calgary, AB. Lawrence is also survived by one brother, Alois (Agnes) Wuchner; one sister Rita Crone; and by numerous brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Martha (nee Held) Wuchner; sister Marie Suek; brothers Herman and Martin; and In-laws Frank Suek, Donald Crone and Arthur (Hedwig) Munkler. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Robert Munkler and Leonard Gerspacher, scripture readers; Carol Gerspacher, intentions; Joyce Barlage, June Duggleby and Gloria Woodcock, gift bearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Marie Aubin and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; Robert and Valorie Munkler, Leonard and Carol Gerspacher and Rodney and Joan Morelli, eulogists. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Lawrence's life". Active Pallbearers were: Lee Morelli, Russell Munkler, Jeremy Munkler, Lee Wuchner, Wes Crone, and Sheldon Gerspacher. Interment followed at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Augustine Roman Catholic Parish Centre or St. Gregory Parish Cemetery Fund. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





: Lawrence John July 26, 1938 - April 17, 2019 Our dear husband, father, grand-father and friend, Lawrence Wuchner of Humboldt, SK passed away at the Humboldt and District Hospital on Wednesday April 17, 2019. He was 80 years of age. Lawrence was welcomed into this world on July 26, 1938 by his parents John and Martha (nee Held) Wuchner. He grew up on a farm 4 km Northeast of St. Gregor with 5 siblings. With a love of the land and love for animals, Lawrence dedicated his life to farming. He purchased some land and a yard-site and with the help of his brothers built a new house there in 1965. This would be where he would start a new life together with the love of his life, Sylvia Munkler of St. Gregor. They were married on July 9, 1966 and blessed with a family of 5 children. Lawrence led a busy life but always found time to help a friend or enjoy the company of others. He enjoyed a variety of activities throughout his life such as playing ball, fishing, boating, ski-dooing, working with his hands, travelling and later on daily adventures with Sylvia. His family meant the world to him. Not only was he proud of his children but was especially fond of all his grandchildren. They filled his heart with joy. Lawrence's family would like to thank all those who were a part of his life and enjoyed time spent together laughing, playing and visiting which he thoroughly enjoyed. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 52 years Sylvia (nee Munkler) Wuchner; two sons, three daughters and nine grandchildren: James Wuchner of Kindersley, SK; David (Tanya) Wuchner of Humboldt, SK, and family Amanda (Brandon) Smith of Humboldt and Danielle (special friend Tyler Leier) of Saskatoon, SK; Gloria (Warren) Woodcock and their sons Owen and Mitchell all of Fort Nelson, BC; Joyce (Mark) Barlage and family, Breanna and Dawson all of Humboldt; June Duggleby and family Joseph, Alexander and Amber all of Calgary, AB. Lawrence is also survived by one brother, Alois (Agnes) Wuchner; one sister Rita Crone; and by numerous brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Martha (nee Held) Wuchner; sister Marie Suek; brothers Herman and Martin; and In-laws Frank Suek, Donald Crone and Arthur (Hedwig) Munkler. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Robert Munkler and Leonard Gerspacher, scripture readers; Carol Gerspacher, intentions; Joyce Barlage, June Duggleby and Gloria Woodcock, gift bearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Marie Aubin and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; Robert and Valorie Munkler, Leonard and Carol Gerspacher and Rodney and Joan Morelli, eulogists. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Lawrence's life". Active Pallbearers were: Lee Morelli, Russell Munkler, Jeremy Munkler, Lee Wuchner, Wes Crone, and Sheldon Gerspacher. Interment followed at St. Gregory Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Augustine Roman Catholic Parish Centre or St. Gregory Parish Cemetery Fund. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close